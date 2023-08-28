Dylan Dreyer melts hearts with major family first

We love Dylan Dreyer’s candid snaps of her family life, and the The Today Show star just shared some big news with fans on her Instagram, marking a first for her close family including her brother, nephew and dad.

The 42-year-old spent a heartwarming day with her loved ones by taking the whole fam to Citi Field for the first time ever. Dylan explained that her relatives are huge New York Mets fans but had never stepped foot inside their New York home – until now.

And it’s clear to see from the beaming faces in the new photos Dylan shared that this was a family trip for the memory book!

“My brother, my nephew, and my dad are HUGE @mets fans and have never been to Citi Field,” she captioned the post. “We changed that today!! #familyday”

In the snaps, Dylan takes a selfie with her whole crew, including her husband Brian Fichera, dad Jim, one of her brothers along with smaller members of the family, including two of Dylan’s three sons; Calvin, six and Oliver, three.

The group were kitted out in Mets baseball shirts and caps, munching on popcorn as they watched the Mets take victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

The mom-of-three's fans flooded her Instagram, praising her for the “thoughtful” gesture and calling her a “good daughter” for making her dad’s dreams come true – including co-host Al Roker.

Dylan Dreyer has been married to husband Brian for 11 years

Earlier in the day, she shared a video of her stable mate, SUNDAY Today host Willie Geist who was also at the game. Willie was featured on the jumbotron at Citi Field, with Dylan’s fans hilariously asking why her fellow TV personality had better seats than her.

The camera panned back to Dylan, who shrugged upon seeing Willie on the big screen. Fans pointed out that Dylan’s expression was “priceless.”

It's a busy time of year for Dylan, who is gearing up for her boys to go back to school. She gave an insight into her time-saving hacks for those frantic mornings during the school year.

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three young sons

She showed fans her favourite kitchen space, a neat drawer home to eldest son Calvin’s lunch stuff. “I love using these Bento boxes because it’s almost like a snack lunch, you just fill every square. But my favorite is when the lids match all the little containers and keeps us nice and organized.”

Proving she’s just like every other parent, she admits: “This is how the school year starts. Not always how it ends, I lose a few lids here and there! But this is how it starts!”

