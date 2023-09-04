Kelly Ripa has her very own exclusive bar inside multi-million dollar townhouse - details

Kelly Ripa has a fabulous life thanks to her career in showbiz, and has an amazing home in the Upper East Side of Manhattan to show for it!

The Live with Kelly and Mark star lives with her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, in a $27M townhouse, and recently revealed a rather extravagant feature inside the property - and we are all envious!

In an interview with Time Out New York, the TV star revealed that they have turned one of the rooms in their home into a bar. When asked what their best late night spot to hang out in the city was, Kelly and Mark both agreed that it was at their own home.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's family photos throughout the years

"Okay, this one is exclusive," Kelly began, before Mark added: "It's very exclusive. Bar 5."

"Bar 5 in our townhouse and where all of our friends meet. Mark turned this room into a cigar bar. It’s like a lounge and it’s where everyone hangs out. It’s closed to the public but it’s really nice," Kelly continued.

© NBC Kelly Ripa's home has it's very own bar!

The Riverdale star then added: "Yeah, we’re not taking any new member applications... very limited capacity."

MORE: Kelly Ripa replaced by this famous star on Live - all the details

MORE: David Muir reveals he's 'in recovery' after intensely active fitness trip with Kelly Ripa

Kelly and Mark's home also boasts an extravagant foyer that resembles a hotel and a lift taking them up to their rooftop.

The 7,796-square-foot home additionally boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, all with incredibly lavish interior touches.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Conselous with their three children in their home

Currently, the couple are living at home with daughter Lola, 22, who moved back in with her parents earlier in the year after graduating from New York University.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's son shares cryptic update about personal life

MORE: David Muir supported by co-stars as he reveals news close to home

The aspiring musician is loving being back at home with her parents, and the trio even went on vacation together at the start of the summer. As well as their townhouse in the city, Kelly and Mark also have a gorgeous home in the Hamptons, where they spend most weekends.

© Photo: Instagram Kelly Ripa's children grew up in NYC

The vacation home is location within close proximity to the ocean and boasts stunning views overlooking the sea. There is also a large backyard with a swimming pool, complete with a separate lounging area.

MORE: David Muir's close bond with Kelly Ripa's daughter as he reacts to her big announcement

The social couple often enjoy hosting their famous friends at their holiday home, including Kelly's former co-host Ryan Seacrest, who was pictured taking a dip in their pool in a recent throwback photo posted by the actress to mark his birthday. In a recent interview with The Pursuit, the Live Wire author opened up about her weekends by the sea.

© Photo: Instagram Kelly Ripa's children are all grown up

"She was asked: "You're in the Hamptons, do you ever go in the sea?" to which the star replied: "I do go in the ocean, but you will never see me in the Northeast in the water. I come out on the weekends after work, so in my two days that I’m out here, I don’t want to be cold in the water.

"They keep telling us how the ocean water is the warmest it’s ever been, and I keep saying, 'Even in the Northeast?,' because what I consider warm water and what everybody else considers warm water are two different things. And this year, it seems like we have a lot of fish activity, more so than normal."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.