Kelly Ripa has been candid about her use of Botox and her feelings about cosmetic procedures, but there's one thing she swears she will never do.

In a new interview with Purist, the Live! with Kelly and Mark host was quizzed over her husband, Mark Consuelos' recent cold water challenge which he undertook on their show.

While she commended her other half for taking the chilly plunge, the popular TV personality confessed there was no way she could do it herself.

"I will never get into a cold plunge," she told the wellness outlet. "I don’t care if they tell me it’s an instant face-lift. I am so against cold water. You will never see me do a cold plunge segment on our show, ever."

Kelly won't even take a dip in the ocean near her lavish Hamptons vacation home either.

"I do go in the ocean, but you will never see me in the Northeast in the water. I come out on the weekends after work, so in my two days that I’m out here, I don’t want to be cold in the water."

She continued: "They keep telling us how the ocean water is the warmest it’s ever been, and I keep saying, ‘Even in the Northeast?,’ because what I consider warm water and what everybody else considers warm water are two different things. And this year, it seems like we have a lot of fish activity, more so than normal."

Cristina Cuomo - who conducted the interview - then highlighted that a Stanford scientist insists that five minutes a day, in 68 degrees and below cold water is all you need to see the anti-inflammatory benefits.

But Kelly still isn't convinced. "I can’t handle that," she added. "To me, 86 degrees is exactly the right temperature. I don’t know why. I’m a very strong person and I can do a lot of things. Look, I ski. I’m not afraid of cold, per se.

"I don’t want to plunge myself into cold water. I like the water to be warm enough that I could potentially cook a chicken in it."

While cold water might not be Kelly's cup of tea, her body is her temple and a healthy diet and exercise are imperative to her.

When it comes to her workouts, she favors celebrity trainer, Anna Kaiser's dance-based classes."It’s always been dance," she said when asked what fitness practices she finds most fulfilling.

"The less I exercise, the better off I’ll be, because I don’t like to enter a room thinking that I’ve got a training session. The words 'training session' sound like a punishment.

"But if I know I’m going to go dance, I’m just going to have fun. I get a workout without realizing it. I’m just going to have fun. I started exercising basically to manage my stress at work."

