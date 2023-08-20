Kelly Ripa is incredibly statuesque in sweeping gown as she celebrates with special photos

The Live with Kelly and Mark host has an array of stunning looks to reflect upon

Kelly Ripa has certainly had her fair share of iconic style moments over the course of her decades long career on daytime TV alone, and used a special new tribute to look back on some of the best.

The talk show host and actress, 52, shared a slew of photos in honor of Live with Kelly and Mark producer and friend Lori Schulweis' milestone 60th birthday.

Several of the snaps were throwback shots from behind-the-scenes of the show and special moments from the series, and they showed off Kelly's spectacular sense of style as well.

While in some the two had gotten into character, dressing up as women from The Handmaid's Tale, in others, Kelly was seen sporting sweeping gowns that highlighted her trim physique and made her appear tall and statuesque.

The lead image, in particular, saw her cozying up to Lori in her Christian Siriano gown from the 2018 Oscars, a beautiful black ball gown with a dramatic skirt and multi-colored bustle.

"A dual birthday celebration plus reminder to subscribe to @schully's podcast Every. Body. Talks. Happy birthday to my favorite Oscar's date!" she wrote alongside her post.

© Instagram Kelly and Lori posing backstage before the 2018 Oscars

"Love you," Lori wrote in response with a slew of heart emojis, as several others joined her with sweet birthday messages of their own.

Just last week, Kelly shared another sweet birthday tribute on Instagram, another dual celebration, this time for Art Moore and Madonna.

© Instagram She shared a sweet tribute in honor of her colleague and friend's 60th birthday

Art, the executive in charge of production on Live and also WABC-TV's vice president of programming, has been working with Kelly ever since she joined Live back in 2001. Madonna, meanwhile, has made frequent appearances on the show and is a friend of the Ripa-Consuelos clan, and Kelly honored her 65th milestone birthday with some rare photos of theirs as well.

It was clear that the family's history ran deep with the two, with Kelly including family photos of both, including one of Art with a young Lola and Madonna holding a baby Joaquin in her arms.

© Instagram Kelly also shared a birthday tribute to Art Moore and Madonna

"Let's give birthday wishes to two of my favorite people … Art Moore and @madonna! Thank you both for all the celebrations!" she sweetly wrote.

"ICONS!!!!" Lisa Rinna gushed in the comments, while another fan wrote: "I mean talk about a King and Queen!!" and a third added: "Happy Birthday Queen MUDA Madonna & Art!"

© Instagram The Live host included a photo of the pop star posing with her youngest as a baby

She paid tribute to Madonna further with a nod on her game show Generation Gap, lip syncing and dancing along to her hit "Like a Prayer." Kelly captioned her video: "Still celebrating the queen's birthday and dancing my way into tonight's all new Generation Gap."

