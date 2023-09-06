Tom Brady's latest video sparks reaction amid Irina Shayk romance

Tom Brady, an icon both on and off the football field, has found himself at the center of a new kind of discussion, sparked by his recent appearance in an NFL promo video.

While fans eagerly dissected his football insights, another topic emerged – his appearance, particularly whether he had undergone cosmetic enhancements.

In the video shared by the NFL on Instagram, Tom addressed the speculation surrounding whether the NFL is "scripted."

With his trademark humor, he quipped: "Do I think the NFL is scripted? You think I really would’ve played along with a script that had me losing to Peyton [Manning]’s little brother, Eli [Manning], twice in the Super Bowl? No."

While this playful commentary ignited discussions about the NFL, it was Tom's appearance that caught the attention of fans.

Among the football analyses and opinions, some fans couldn't help but notice subtle changes in his appearance.

The retirement of the legendary athlete in February was followed by this intriguing revelation. Fans took to the comments section to express their thoughts, with some suggesting that Brady's appearance might be the result of cosmetic interventions.

One fan humorously quipped: "Dude needs to chill on the plastic surgery," while another remarked, "The plastic surgery is creepy."

The conversation continued, with one user advising: "Lay off the botox and hair transplants @tombrady, you're starting to look like Gisele [Bündchen]."

The discussion thread included comments such as "Botox city Jesus" and a comparison to the "handsome Squidward" meme, highlighting the lighthearted nature of the online exchanges.

Despite the fan reactions, Tom has maintained his silence on the topic of plastic surgery. His ever-evolving appearance might be attributed to various factors, including his lifestyle and new romantic journey.

A noteworthy development in Tom's life is his burgeoning romance with supermodel Irina Shayk.

Their relationship, which they initially aimed to keep discreet, became a topic of intrigue and speculation. Photographed leaving the same London hotel recently, the duo's interactions fueled rumors of their connection.

They spent 48 hours together at The Twenty Two, a five-star hotel in London, according to the Daily Mail. Their exits, just five minutes apart, only fueled curiosity.

The budding romance seems to have ignited a youthful aura around Tom. While the details of their relationship remain mostly private, their presence together has been captured on various occasions.

© Instagram Tom recently split from wife Gisele

The Daily Mail reported Irina's enthusiastic approach to Brady at a wedding in May, while in July, PageSix published images of an affectionate Tom and Irina after a sleepover at his Los Angeles residence.

Tom's previous marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen concluded in October 2022, and they share two children.

His blended family includes another son from his previous relationship. Irina Shayk, too, has a six-year-old daughter from her previous association with Bradley Cooper.