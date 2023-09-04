Kate Garraway shares moody home photo ahead of fresh start for family

Kate Garraway has opened the doors to her home several times, from homeschooling her children Darcey and Billy amid the UK lockdown to filming Finding Derek and Caring for Derek after her husband Derek Draper was hospitalised with COVID-19.

Now, the Good Morning Britain presenter has shared a fresh look inside her garden as the family of four prepare for the start of the new school year.

© Instagram Kate Garraway showed off her misty garden view

"Huh? Thought it was supposed to be sunny? Has the weather just slotted into the mood in our house - Back to School! Feels like the season of mellow mists & fruitfulness landed all at once! Oh well… See you at 10 on @smoothradio for some great music whatever the weather," Kate captioned the Instagram post.

It showed thick mist obscuring her views with just a few bushes and trees visible near the property. Kate's GMB co-star and meteorologist Laura Tobin was among the first to reassure Kate: "Don’t worry -sunshine is on its way x."

© Instagram The GMB star lives in north London with her husband and kids

Others also remarked: "Just you wait - it’s going to surprise you!" and: "It will be, after the misty start."

Kate lives in north London with her two children and former political adviser Derek, who has returned home following his hospitalisation but continues to have 24-hour care. While he was in intensive care, she spent a lot of time in the garden with their kids planting fruit and vegetables, including a strawberry plant next to his favourite chair.

"This garden has helped keep me sane," Kate told HELLO!. "It's such a calm, soothing environment... Our only wish is for him to come home and to see him sitting in his favourite chair in the garden, enjoying everything we've grown for him."

The Life Stories star added: "We bought this house because of the garden. I love gardening and Derek likes being in the garden and giving instructions. When we first moved in, it was covered in brambles, but there were also these yellow irises he adores."

Kate made several changes to their property to prepare for his return. She told The Sunday Times she had their house fitted with ramps and widened doorways for wheelchair access and installed a wet room.

WATCH: Kate Garraway on her husband Derek's emotional return home

Taking a positive mindset about her new home life with Derek, she told You: "I’m very lucky that Derek is home, it makes [us] complete. I get to see Darcey and Billy’s reaction to him and his reaction to them. Those are powerful, wonderful things."

Other clips have revealed the family's beautiful open-plan kitchen and living area. The kitchen features a wooden island with a white worktop and white cupboards with silver handles, while two shelves of colourful mugs make for a homely touch to the space. There is also a seating area with a khaki green sofa.

