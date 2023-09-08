Jennifer Aniston's baby photo sends fans into a tailspin as she celebrates huge news

Jennifer Aniston's next birthday, her 55th, isn't until next February. But the beloved Friends star is celebrating another milestone today — and revealing a coo-inducing baby photo of herself on Instagram to mark the occasion!

"Someone turns TWO today and it’s not these two," begins the caption beneath a two-pic photo carousel. In the first black and white shot, the sitcom legend's toddler self is absolutely unmistakable. Young Jennifer wears a glamorous pajama set with elaborate ruffles at the collar, sleeves and ankles as she squats on the floor, her big bright eyes and trademark pucker already shining through in the vintage shot. In the second image, this one a professional snap, modern-day Jennifer also squats in a black halter-top jumpsuit and rests her chin on one hand as she looks off camera, her dirty blonde tresses cascading far past her shoulders.

The birthday in question? Her haircare brand. "Happy second Birthday @Lolavie!," her caption continued. "Proud of my incredible team. All the friends, fans and ALL the returning customers! Couldn’t have done it without you… and so much more to come!"

Fans and friends alike rushed to the comments to congratulate Jennifer on the milestone and to gush over the impossibly cute baby pic. "Baby Jenny I’m in love," wrote one follower.

The Instagram account for Jen Meyer Jewelry shared what everyone was thinking: "Cutieeeeeeeeee."

Actress, comedian and longtime friend Amy Sedaris simply dropped three heart-eyed emojis.

"You are incredible @jenniferaniston," began another fan. "Thank you so much for make my days more better, more colorful and I Always will support you for everything"

Raved yet another: "You do such incredible things mama as always. We love you and we support you with everything you do"

Jennifer has been applauded by fans

Jennifer launched Lolavie back in 2021, and by all accounts it's one of her most successful business ventures yet.

© Getty Jennifer and her soap star dad John in 1997.

As adorable as that previously unseen baby photo was, however, Jennifer's childhood was a challenging one by her own admission. She was raised by late soap actor John Aniston and actress Nancy Dow — her complicated relationship with the latter has been well-documented over the years — and she told fellow A-lister Sandra Bullock back in 2020 that it wasn't easy.

MORE: Meet Jen's adorable dog

RELATED: Jen's at-home spa is out of this world

When Sandra asked her what keeps her "buoyant" and positive even when things don't go her way, Jennifer's reply was telling:

"I guess I have my parents to thank," Jennifer said in the Interview Q&A. "It comes from growing up in a household that was destabilized and felt unsafe, watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think: 'I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that."

© Charley Gallay Jennifer opened up to Sandra about her rough childhood in a 2020 Q&A for Interview magazine

John and Nancy split up when Jennifer was nine, and she and her mom were estranged for years.

"The choice of not speaking to Mom for a while – that's ours. Nobody else has to understand it," she told Vanity Fair. "I wouldn't change my childhood, I wouldn't change my heartaches … because I really love who I am, and am continuing to become."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.