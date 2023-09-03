Loose Women star Coleen Nolan reveals plan to move in with boyfriend Michael - details

Coleen Nolan recently shared that she has got back together with her partner, Michael Jones, and that the pair are happier than ever.

It looks like they're about to get even closer, as the presenter and singer also revealed that they're likely to move in together early next year.

Speaking to Bella magazine, Coleen opened up: "We never officially lived together, but my daughter Ciara's going travelling with her boyfriend Max in January.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals reason behind break-up from long-term partner

"I don't know how long for, but they both live with me, and so once they go off in January, we'll probably move in then." The star opened up about her romantic history earlier in the interview, where she revealed for the first time that she and Michael had reunited.

The popular Loose Women panellist shared the news alongside a candid admission about the reason the couple split up more than once. The mum-of-three said: "It was my fault we kept splitting up. I think because he was very different to my ex-husbands and people I've been out with.

"He was very attentive and romantic, and at first, I just didn't know what to do with it. It kind of freaked me out a bit. I thought, I don't know why he loves me as much – it was just me.

"Then every time I kind of finished it, I'd miss him so much, then eventually I thought I just need to sort my head out and accept that I deserve to be and can be loved like that.

"So we got back together, and it's been brilliant and I'm in a much better place." The singer and presenter talked about her boyfriend on the show a couple of months ago, but didn't specify who he was, leaving viewers to suspect she was in a new relationship.

At the time, the star also talked about her past partners saying: "It's always been in the moment and within a month or two months we're living together".

"Well you know with Ray, I was pregnant… that was about five weeks! And then when I met Shane when I was younger, it was instant. Then what's happened since I've gone back on the dating scene is I've been affected by that.

"I've grown up thinking if it isn't that, it's not right. If you haven't got that instant thing, it's not right." She added: "And then gradually over time, with the person I'm with now... I hate talking about this. The person I'm with now, it has taken a longer time and it's my fault.

"Because I keep thinking, 'I'm not used to this, I'm not used to someone loving me the way you do. I've never believed I am because I've never been with anyone that makes me feel that 100%. And I've accepted that 'I'm just super romantic and I want everything to be like a film' but it's not.

"And that's why they don't hold my hand or they're not bothered or they don't pay me compliments, and actually I've met someone now that does." Coleen was married to Shane Richie from 1990 to 1999 and to Ray Fensome between 2007 and 2018.