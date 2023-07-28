Loose Women's Coleen Nolan has the best response as she hits back at trolls

Coleen Nolan is always known for her forthright opinions on Loose Women, but the star has found herself targeted by trolls recently, something that she decided to respond to on Friday.

In her Coleen's Corner series, the star tackles many meaningful topics from heartbreak to loneliness, and she dedicated her recent edition to trolls that had been targeting her. In a beautiful red outfit, Coleen asked: "For every say 100 gorgeous messages I get off really really lovely people, the odd really nasty one creeps in. And I just want to reach out to those people and go: 'What is up with you?"

Addressing the trolls, she continued: "What is so sad in your life that you can be just nasty? Think about how you would feel if somebody was saying that about your mum or your sister or your friend.

"Is it to get attention? Are you lacking attention? Are you lacking love? Are you filled with resentment and jealousy? Maybe. I don't know. Why can't we just be nice to each? And you know what, if you can't be nice, then don't say anything. I wouldn't, I just wouldn't dream of saying anything. I just don't get it."

She ended with a message for her supportive fans, saying: "But for all of you that are lovely people, [it] makes my day, [it] makes my life. And for those people, I thank you very much. And for the others, I'm terribly sorry you're so sad."

The star was immdiately inundated with supportive comments from her fans, including her Loose Women co-star Ruth Langsford who enthused: "Yes Coleen!!!" whiel a second added: "Ignore them lovely. Just block, ignore and don't give them any airtime at all. You're lovely, wonderful and those who matter, don't mind, those who mind...don't matter."

A third penned: "Well you know I think you're fabbbb!!!! Obviously! Nothing better to do! No need really! I agree with you, don't message with abuse, if you can't be nice or not a fan fine don't follow and certainly don't message with nasty comments, leave people alone. I sent you a message this morning should cheer you up lovely! Ignore the message, put a smile on your face and have a great day! Love you lots."

Coleen has had a rough time as of late as she revealed on Loose Women that she was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma on her shoulder and melanoma on her face. Opening up to fellow panellists Ruth Langsford, Gloria Hunniford and Brenda Edwards, the singer said that she had noticed a tiny patch of red skin on her shoulder but initially dismissed it as eczema.

"I found this tiny bit of skin that was on my shoulder and it was quite red. I was putting oil on it and moisturiser on it but it just wouldn't go," she explained.

Coleen went on to say that during an appointment with a dermatologist seven months ago, he diagnosed her with basal cell carcinoma after taking a look at the red skin on her shoulder.

While she was told it was "nothing to worry about" and that it was a cancer that doesn't necessarily spread, she would have to apply chemotherapy cream or have the skin removed. After treating the patch of skin for six weeks, Coleen went back to the dermatologist to get the results and asked the doctor to check two tiny marks on her face. He then diagnosed her with melanoma.

Coleen's family has a sad history with cancer. Her older sister Bernie died of the disease in 2013, aged just 52, and her sister Linda, 64, recently revealed that cancer has spread to her brain having initially been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006. Another sister, Anne, also had breast cancer, most recently in 2020 when she was diagnosed for the second time, but she's since gone into remission.