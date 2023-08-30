Coleen Nolan opens up about reuniting with boyfriend Michael in candid new interview

Coleen Nolan opened up about her relationship history in a new interview with Closer magazine, where she also revealed that she and her boyfriend Michael Jones have reunited.

The popular Loose Women panellist shared the news alongside a candid admission about the reason the couple previously split up.

The mum-of-three said: "It was my fault we kept splitting up. I think because he was very different to my ex-husbands and people I've been out with.

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals reason behind break-up from long-term partner

"He was very attentive and romantic, and at first, I just didn't know what to do with it. It kind of freaked me out a bit. I thought, I don't know why he loves me as much – it was just me.

"Then every time I kind of finished it, I'd miss him so much, then eventually I thought I just need to sort my head out and accept that I deserve to be and can be loved like that.

© Rex Coleen and Michael met on dating app Tinder

"So we got back together, and it's been brilliant and I'm in a much better place." The singer and presenter talked about her boyfriend on the show a couple of months ago, but didn't specify who he was, leaving viewers to suspect she was in a new relationship.

At the time, the star also talked about her past partners saying: "It's always been in the moment and within a month or two months we're living together," she explained. "Well you know with Ray, I was pregnant… that was about five weeks! And then when I met Shane when I was younger, it was instant.

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock The star has always been very honest about her relationships

"Then what's happened since I've gone back on the dating scene is I've been affected by that. I've grown up thinking if it isn't that, it's not right. If you haven't got that instant thing, it's not right."

She added: "And then gradually over time, with the person I'm with now... I hate talking about this. The person I'm with now, it has taken a longer time and it's my fault. Because I keep thinking, 'I'm not used to this, I'm not used to someone loving me the way you do."

© Getty With her ex-husband Ray Fensome

"I've never believed I am because I've never been with anyone that makes me feel that 100%. And I've accepted that 'I'm just super romantic and I want everything to be like a film' but it's not.

"And that's why they don't hold my hand or they're not bothered or they don't pay me compliments, and actually I've met someone now that does." Coleen has previously been married twice: first to Shane Richie from 1990 to 1999, and then to Ray Fensome from 2007 to 2018.

© Getty Shane Richie and Coleen during their marriage

She opened up about Shane being unfaithful during a discussion on Loose Women, saying: "I kept making excuses, I kept thinking it was me. I was just turning into this person that I've never been before. I was checking receipts, checking phone bills, going to shops and going, 'What was actually bought with this receipt?'.

"I turned into this detective that I've never been and it was all true and I should have listened to my instincts at the beginning but your heart doesn't want to."