NCIS' Eric Christian Olsen and wife Sarah are couple goals in cheeky shirtless snap

Following the end of NCIS: Los Angeles, Eric Christian Olsen has been enjoying some quality time at home with his family. The TV star, who is married to actress Sarah Wright Olsen, is also a proud dad to his three kids – son Wyatt, nine, and daughters Esme, six, and Winter, two.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, it was Eric's wife Sarah who gave fans a glimpse of their rare date day, and she shared the cheekiest shirtless photo. Revealing that they'd taken some time out to go in the sauna together, she captioned it: "This is what dating in your 40s looks like. (him not me I'm still 39) @ericcolsen."

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on the snap. "You both look great. Nice to spend time alone together isn't it!" replied one. "You guys are adorable!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Oohhh man, I was 39 a few months ago….yes, my husband and I date like this too."

Sarah and Eric's steamy sauna date comes just months after the actor bid farewell to NCIS: Los Angeles, which was canceled after 14 seasons. Eric played the role of Marty Deeks from the show's premiere in 2009 until the final episode, which aired on CBS on 21 May.

Eric also played opposite his real-life sister-in-law, Daniela Ruah, who portrayed Marty's love interest, Kensi Blye. Daniela is married to Eric's older brother, David Paul Olsen.

Eric actually introduced Daniela to his brother, and it's such a sweet story. "I introduced her to my brother because they are wonderful human beings and I want them to be happy," he told TV Line. "It worked. They have two amazing kids. And they're great parents."

While NCIS: Los Angeles has come to an end, the actor has called for his on-screen character to return in the upcoming spin-off, NCIS: Sydney. After the official Instagram account for the NCIS universe posted a release date and teaser trailer for the new series, Eric gave a pretty obvious hint, quipping: "Deeks loves surfing and Oz has great waves......"

Naturally, fans would love to see Eric back in the world of NCIS, but in the meantime, the actor has another big project on his hands.

Back in September, the star announced that he is the first celebrity ambassador for the non-profit charity, Every Day Action, which recycles items and food from TV and movie sets and re-distributes them to those in need.

Resharing a post from the charity's official account, it read: "We are excited and honored to announce @ericcolsen as our first Celebrity ambassador. Eric has supported our efforts from the very beginning and is always putting others' needs before his own. Thank you Eric for continuing to help us help others. #everydayaction #celebrityambassador #supportnonprofits."

Eric penned in the caption: "One of the most ingenious charities out there. So excited to be part of the team."