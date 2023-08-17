NCIS star Michael Weatherly's forgotten romance with Rod Stewart's ex – details

Michael Weatherly has been married to award-winning doctor, Bojana Jankovic since 2009, but before he laid eyes on his future wife, the NCIS star had dated some famous faces in Hollywood. Following his divorce from All My Children alum Amelia Heinle in 1999, Michael moved on with supermodel Rachel Hunter in 1999, shortly after her separation from ex-husband Rod Stewart.

While little is known about their whirlwind romance, it was reported by the New York Post that the couple had crossed paths on the set of the Independent drama film, Winding Roads (1999). Acting opposite Katrina Holden Bronson, James Marsters and Adam Scott, Michael and Rachel were cast as Mick and Kelly Simons.

© Getty Rachel Hunter and Michael Weatherly pictured in April 1999

Prior to their relationship, Rachel had been married to music icon Rod Stewart for almost nine years, before deciding to call it quits in January 1999. Together they share two children, Renée (born in 1992) and Liam (born in 1994).

In a 2019 interview with the Daily Mail's weekend magazine, Rod recalled the moment Rachel told him it was over. "I couldn't believe it," he said. "I was a rock star. You don't dump a rock star! It knocked me for six. It was a huge shock. But she was just 21 when we married and a mum a year later. My sister Mary told me she was too young for me as we were walking down the aisle. And she was right."

© Getty Rachel Hunter was previously married to Rod Stewart

Following their separation, it appears that Rod and Rachel stayed on good terms, and he was even accepting of her relationship with Michael. In May 1999, the Sunday Mirror reported that Michael had become a frequent visitor at the supermodel's Beverly Hills home. The publication also wrote that Michael had brought his son, August, whom he shares with his ex-wife Amelia, to play with Rachel and Rod's children.

Ultimately, the relationship between Rachel and Michael was brief, and by 2000, the NCIS star had started dating actress Jessica Alba. They had met on the set of Fox's Dark Angel in January 2000, when Jessica was 18, and Michael was 30.

© Getty Following his split from Rachel, Michael went on to date Jessica Alba

A year later, the couple had gotten engaged with Michael popping the question on Jessica's 20th birthday in 2001. By 2003, the pair had decided to go their separate ways, however, with the actress citing their age difference as a contributing factor.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan in 2005, Jessica explained: "It just didn't work out. I was so young, 18, when I started dating him. I was a virgin. I knew I wanted to be in love with the first person I slept with because for almost everyone I knew, the first experience made them feel like [expletive]. So I wanted to be really careful that he was going to be in love with me and wasn't just going to leave me".

Michael has since found love with his wife Bojana, with whom he shares two children – daughter Olivia, ten, and son Liam, nine.

© Photo: Rex Michael and his wife Bojana

As for Michael's ex, Rachel dated Canadian NHL ice hockey player Sean Avery for a year in 2004, and in 2006, she was involved in a three-year relationship with Jarret Stoll. Today, it appears that Rachel is single, and she's also maintained a sweet bond with her ex-husband Rod and his wife Penny Lancaster.