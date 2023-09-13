David Muir shows gratitude for ABC News colleagues during 'heartbreaking' global tragedy

David has been the lead anchor for World News Tonight since 2014

David Muir and the team of ABC News' World News Tonight are undertaking the difficult task of reporting on the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco last week.

While many of the journalists and crew members from the team are reporting on the ground in Marrakech, David is helming the operation from homebase in New York.

In a show of gratitude for the brave crew who are telling the story and shedding light on the plight of the Moroccan people, the 49-year-old reshared a video from the scenes posted by one of his colleagues.

He shared a rare personal note alongside it, adding: "Thank you to the entire team on the ground in Morocco. Another heartbreaking report tonight."

On Friday night, the city of Marrakech and surrounding areas were devastated by the al-Houz quake, a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake that left several buildings crumbled and homes destroyed.

A 4.9 magnitude aftershock hit the region soon after, leaving many more desolate and injured. Nearly 3000 lives have been lost and over 5500 people have been left injured.

The tragedy in Morocco has exposed the infrastructure of the country, which was left unprepared for such a severe jolt, the kind that hasn't been since the 5.9 magnitude quake in 1960 that left more than 12,000 dead. The world's nations have since come together in a joint effort to supply aid to the ailing desert nation.

A segment featuring David reporting on the tragedy was inundated with comments from people sending prayers to the people of Morocco. A statement released soon after by President Joe Biden reads: "I am deeply saddened by the loss of life and devastation caused by the earthquake in Morocco.

"The United States stands by Morocco and my friend King Mohammed VI at this difficult moment. And, my Administration is ready to provide any necessary assistance for the Moroccan people."

David, meanwhile, rarely posts on social media, choosing to focus more of his attention on his work or his private life, occasionally sharing insight into his home in upstate New York with his dog, Axel.

He did, however, share a more somber post earlier in the week in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks, adding a tribute to the victims of 9/11.

Alongside a picture he'd taken of the beams of light from the Twin Towers in New York, lighting up the skyline every year as an homage, he simply used the hashtag "Never Forget."

He received comments from fans like: "Twenty two years later and it's still just as heartbreaking. I too will never forget," and: "I don't think any of us will forget that day or what we were doing at that moment…"

A third wrote: "A moment in time etched in perpetuity , engraved in our minds and hearts forever. We must never forget," while a fourth added: "A terrifying and terrible moment and memory that will be forever implanted in our hearts and minds forever."

If you want to help with aid for the people of Morocco, here are some means you can explore