David Muir has a hectic schedule, covering the biggest stories of the day each evening on his hit news show, World News Tonight with David Muir.

And so when he has the time, the ABC star enjoys nothing more than taking it easy - and his latest photo proves just that!

The popular broadcaster took to Instagram on Monday to share an idyllic photo of his current view of the ocean. David's beach location looked incredibly peaceful, although luckily for the star, his own home setup isn't too dissimilar thanks to his lakeside location.

David Muir shared a photo of his current breathtaking view

The star has a second property located on Skaneateles Lake, New York, which he spent years renovating. He purchased it for an eye-watering $7million, according to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s office in 2019.

The property was built in 1890, boasts 4,300-square foot and six bedrooms, two kitchens, three bathrooms, and a stunning fireplace, offering plenty of space for David and his beloved dog, Axel.

David at his waterfront home with his dog Axel

"This job takes me all over the world, and I can't think of a better place to catch my breath," he said at the time to Syracuse.com, even opening up in an earlier interview with Kelly Ripa that he'd spent a majority of his 2022 summer upstate, restoring his estate.

David is not only a host on World News Tonight, but 20/20, which until the beginning of this year, he hosted alongside Amy Robach.

© Getty David Muir is a much-respected news journalist and broadcaster

He is approaching a work anniversary too, as on September 1, he will mark nine years working on World News Tonight, after becoming the weekday news anchor and managing editor of the show back in 2014.

He has been with ABC since 2003, when he first landed a role reporting the overnight program, World News Now. David went on to earn a position as the early morning anchor on World News This Morning.

David always wanted to be a journalist, and previously told People about his journey reaching his dream goal.

© Photo: Instagram David loves spending time at his waterfront home when away from work

"I didn’t care. I thought Peter Jennings was the James Bond of evening news," he told People. David spent any extra time he had interning and contacting news outlets to seek out work with them.

Speaking about his first position, he said: "I was 13 years old, I had written to the local news people in my town and they began writing back to me and that was my first visit to the TV station. I began interning, carrying the tripods, and the equipment. They hired me out of college. That was where my first job was, Channel 5 in Syracuse."

He added: "It paid off. I was so happy, I would fetch the Cokes out of the Coke machine. I'd sit there and study the anchors at the anchor desk."

