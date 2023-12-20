David Muir lets loose during holiday party with co-stars and rival network hosts

The holiday seasons are upon us, and some of TV news' most beloved hosts are celebrating together, including ABC News anchor David Muir.

The 50-year-old World News Tonight host was spotted at a holiday party featuring anchors from both ABC and NBC, with photos shared on Instagram by his 20/20 co-anchor and close friend Deborah Roberts.

Hosted by Deborah, 63, and her husband Al Roker, 69, the party played host to attendees from ABC news as well as NBC News, Al's stomping grounds as the beloved meteorologist of the Today Show.

VIDEO: David Muir's life away from work

His co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were also spotted at the proceedings, smiling for a selfie with Deborah, Al, and David, who was dressed casually in a fitted black tee and dark jeans. GMA's pop culture lead Lara Spencer was also seen in a big group shot from the celebration.

She also included photos from a second celebration, which included GMA anchor Robin Roberts and her wife Amber Laign, Today's Willie Geist with Brooke Shields, and ABC host Linsey Davis.

"The sparkle of the holiday season… festive… joyous… exhilarating… and not for the faint of heart," Deborah captioned her collection of photos, immediately receiving an enthusiastic response from fans and friends alike.

© Instagram Deborah Roberts and Al Roker's holiday party

"Always the best holiday party," one of her friends wrote, with a fan saying: "Beautiful smiles! Love the last pic of Deborah and Al," and another adding: "When networks collide. Love it! Happy Holidays!"

Just recently, co-anchors Deborah and David got into the holiday spirit by giving back to the community, leading a team visit to Citymeals on Wheels to box meals for New Yorkers during the busy season.

RELATED: David Muir receives bittersweet update just days before Thanksgiving – details

The team got incredibly invested in the outing and were able to help pack over 3000 meals (3288, to be exact) to send to those in need, particularly the elderly suffering from food insecurity.

© Instagram David was in attendance alongside rival network hosts like Hoda and Savannah

Deborah shared photos from the outing on Instagram and wrote alongside it: "During the hustle and bustle of this season, we can't forget that so many of our neighbors are struggling with food insecurity. Especially the elderly.

MORE: Kelly Ripa transforms NYC townhouse into lavish winter wonderland – and David Muir is eager to visit

"So, it was a meaningful moment to gather with my @abc2020 team including my co anchor and pal @davidmuirabc to package meals @citymeals to offer nourishment to our city's homebound folks."

© Getty Images David and 20/20 co-host Deborah Roberts have a close friendship

She gushed: "We got competitive and packed more than 3-thousand packs, which will be delivered on weekends and holidays. Some of the recipients are 100 years old! So grateful for this outing to give back."

MORE: David Muir spotlights $7 million lakeside private life with tribute to rarely-seen family

Deborah spoke more about the segment on Good Morning America, where she explained that she sat on the board for the Citymeals on Wheels program, which is why she was so passionate about it, which translated to David and the rest of their team.

© Instagram The pair led their team as they volunteered at Citymeals on Wheels

"There are 5000 independent Meals on Wheels programs all across the country," she said. "The program delivers, at least here in New York, two million meals annually to homebound older New Yorkers. And 400 of the 22,000 NYC recipients are over the age of 100."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.