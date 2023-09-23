Catherine Zeta-Jones puts on a radiant display in stunning selfie ahead of 54th birthday

Catherine Zeta-Jones has travelled home to Wales, and she's making the most of her stay. The actress, who owns a home in her native Swansea, is enjoying a spot of R&R ahead of her 54th birthday.

© Instagram Catherine looked stunning her latest selfie

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Catherine, 53, shared the most radiant selfie as she enjoyed some time to herself. "It's the weekend and I am chillin' Have a great one all!" she captioned the snap.

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on her gorgeous complexion. "Literally, the most beautiful woman on the planet," replied one. "You're glowing! Catherine, happy weekend," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Stunning @catherinezetajones. Enjoy your weekend."

© Instagram Earlier in the day, the actress revealed that she was back in Wales

Earlier in the day, Catherine had already revealed that she'd been out golfing. Pictured standing on a plush green course at sunset, the actress wrote: "Golfing in Wales."

While it's unclear if she's travelled to the UK with her husband, Michael Douglas, we reckon the Welsh star has headed home to mark her 54th birthday, which is just around the corner. Set to turn 54 on Monday 25th September, Catherine's trip to Wales means that she can celebrate with her parents and close friends.

© Getty Catherine is set to celebrate her 54th birthday on Monday

Back in January 2018, the Wednesday star spoke fondly of her home country, which she regularly visits. "Whenever I fly into Britain, especially when I go over the Severn Bridge, I always feel like I'm going home," she told Style of the City Magazine.

Asked what she misses most about Wales while living abroad, Catherine replied: "I miss the immediacy of seeing my family. All the things you take for granted when your family live up the street. Saying that, the distance has made the bond between my children and my family stronger."

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Love Story

While Catherine spends a lot of her time in New York, she also owns a property in Swansea with her husband, which makes visits a lot easier. The couple had the property built for £1million in 2004, with the hope that it would allow Catherine to visit her native country more often, while giving son Dylan and daughter Carys a "Welsh upbringing".

© Instagram Catherine and her husband Michael Douglas have a home in Swansea which they often visit with their kids

Catherine's parents Dai and Pat Jones also live at the house when Catherine and Michael are in the USA. Little details have been revealed about the home, but it is reported that there are four bedrooms inside, and based on aerial images of the building, it's clear that the house has three storeys, a grey exposed brick exterior, dormer windows, glass bannisters and a mammoth garage for their cars.

Having a home in Wales is very important to Catherine, especially as she's so close to her parents. "I'm always back in the UK but I don't go to London – I go straight to Wales to see family," the A-lister admitted to The Sydney Morning Herald in 2021 .

© Getty Catherine with her father David Jones, mum Pat Jones, husband Michael Douglas and brother Lyndon Jones

"I'm a very homebody kind of person. My friends call me Cath. I speak with my mam every day, sometimes three times a day."

She added: "It's essential for me to have the two sides of the world. I have friends who knew me before I became known internationally, people who have been with me the whole journey. It takes those people to keep you grounded."