Catherine Zeta-Jones' 'fears' for Michael Douglas revealed in unearthed interview about family life

The Hollywood couple will both be celebrating their birthdays on September 25

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are so down-to-earth, and often give insights into their family life.

The Hollywood couple are both set to celebrate their birthdays - both on September 25 - next week, and will no doubt have a special day planned.

The pair love to have fun, and Catherine opened up about a surprise she and her children, Dylan, 23, and Carys, 20, did for Michael, which resulted in her fearing her husband was going to have a heart attack.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' love story

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022, the Wednesday actress explained that Michael had been in France filming at the time, and so the rest of the family went out to surprise him.

She said: "The kids and I actually surprised him for Thanksgiving. He had no idea. Carys, my daughter, flew in from the East Coast. I was here with my son, we flew from here, got into the hotel, under the cover of night.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Catherine Zeta-Jones' surprise for Michael Douglas made her worried for a moment!

"He came home from work and there we were. It was one of those, I thought he was going to have a heart attack for a minute. He kind of stumbled back and went, 'Oh my God', and started crying. It was one of those great, great, great moments."

MORE: Michael Douglas stuns fans with video - and Catherine Zeta-Jones has the best response!

MORE: Michael Douglas receives outpour of love as he shares new video

The family reunion would have been all the more special for both Catherine and Michael, who are empty nesters.

© Instagram The Hollywood couple are parents to Dylan and Carys

Carys is an aspiring model and Brown University student, while Dylan has dabbled with acting, modeling and graduated from Brown University in 2022.

MORE: Michael Douglas shares casual selfie that sparks mixed reaction from fans

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones is a vision in slinky dress alongside husband Michael Douglas

Catherine and Michael are both incredibly proud of their children, who often feature on their social media. Previously, during a chat on the Today Show, Catherine indicated that her children were set to follow their parents in the entertainment industry.

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael both share a birthday

She said: "Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is.

"They know the good, the bad, warts and all that."

© Getty The famous family are so glamorous!

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.