Michael Douglas, 78, stuns fans with video - and Catherine Zeta-Jones has the best response

Michael Douglas may be 78 but as he revealed on Saturday, he can still take on anyone half his age on the golf course.

The actor shared a video on Instagram of him perfecting his golf swing before hitting an excellent drive, turning to the camera and kissing his golf club and exclaiming: "I love my XXIO!"

It then emerged that Catherine Zeta-Jones, his wife, was behind the camera as she giggled in response, as Michael walked off camera.

"You not only look good Mr Douglas, but that was one heck of a drive!!" commented one fan as another added: "Nice swing Mr. Douglas."

Michael regularly takes to social media to share videos with fans, and the accomplished actor, whose illustrious career spans five decades, recently took to Instagram with a post that really got fans talking.

© Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael have been married since 2000

Speaking to the camera, he said: "Well,it looks like the end of summer, or if you're in the southern hemisphere, the end of winter. Anyway, it's time for change. Did you read a good book? Did you listen to some good music? Did you make a new friend or did you get to see some old friends? Anyway, I'm wishing you all a wonderful, wonderful weekend!"

In the video he wore a green T-shirt and exuded charm with his natural white hair slicked back.

© Instagram/Michael Douglas Michael with his children on Father's Day

"You look just like your Dad... handsome and dapper as always," read one comment on the page, as others praised the actor for aging gracefully.

Michael and wife Catherine, 54, wed in 2000, and Catherine wore a gorgeous and chic wedding gown with a plunging neckline and lace bodice, and paired it with an ornate veil. Together they have built a beautiful family that includes their children Carys, 20, and Dylan, 23.

For Dylan's birthday, the young man's parents both took to Instagram to post sweet tributes for their son, with the Fatal Attraction actor kicking things off with a headshot of his son where he looks, like his parents, ever the actor ready for his close-up.

In the caption, Michael wrote: "Happy birthday Dylan! May YOUR new year bring you joy, imagination, and love!" endearingly singed with: "Your biggest fan, Dad."

"Happy birthday my boy," Catherine commented on the post, along with a red heart emoji.

"23 years ago today, my boy @dylan__douglas was born," the Welsh actress shared on her own page, alongside a picture of her nude and cradling the newborn just days after he was born. She added:: "He is the gift that keeps on giving, over and over and over and over again. I love you my love."