Exclusive: Brenda Edwards on self-belief, mid-life and her uplifting life motto

Whether she's wowing audiences with her incredible singing voice or holding her own on the Loose Women panel, Brenda Edwards always exudes a sparkling, infectious confidence.

The 54-year-old is a woman who knows what she wants from life, and her positive attitude shone through when HELLO! sat down to chat with her during our exclusive Digital Cover shoot, in partnership with Hada Labo Tokyo.

"I won't do anything if I don't love it," she told us firmly. "98% of my life is spent doing something I enjoy.

"You've got to do what you love, and I realised that at a very early age, so every job I've done, I've always done it because I wanted to. Doing things you're not passionate about is a waste of time."

Brenda's no-nonsense approach to life extends to her beauty routine, which she keeps simple, allowing her naturally glowing skin to take centre stage. "I don't really wear makeup unless I'm working, the rest of the time I stay natural."

© Shane Taylor

The singing sensation even does her own makeup for her TV and stage appearances – something she's insisted on since her star turn on The X Factor in 2005, relying on her trademark blue eyeliner look, a nod to her son Jamal whose favourite colour was blue before he sadly died in 2022.

When it comes to skincare, Brenda has long sworn by cocoa butter to maintain her even complexion, but was excited to find a new product to add to her routine - the Hado Labo Tokyo Premium Lotion Intense Super Deep Hydrator.

"I'm always very nervous to try new skincare; once I find a product I like, I stick to it, but I really love this new lotion," she told us.

"I was really surprised at how nice and light it was. When I put it on, I didn't feel like I had anything on my face which is exactly what I want from hydrating skincare. I don't want my face to feel heavy."

© Shane Taylor

Brenda's desire for lightweight skincare stems from her experience with debilitating hot flushes, which she's struggled with since chemotherapy triggered early menopause in 2016.

"My period stopped after my third session of chemotherapy. My only menopause symptom is hot flushes, but I get very embarrassed about them. I always feel like people are looking at me and thinking, 'What is wrong with her?'

"People always tell me I look fine, but I feel like I am drenched with sweat and it's the most embarrassing feeling. I invested in about 50 fans and I walk around with them. It's just so weird, the way that I can sit there and then all of a sudden it's like something's going up through my body," Brenda said of her hot flushes.

© Shane Taylor

The star is thankful to not have experienced mood swings as a result of menopause, adding that she feels she has a generally happy disposition, crediting her innate sense of self-belief with keeping her upbeat.

"Mine and my son's motto has always been self-belief," Brenda shared, referencing her late son Jamal Edwards. "Just believe in yourself and be yourself."

It's her strong self-belief that allows Brenda to feel confident going makeup free. "I've always said that I'd like people to just see me, as I am. If I had a partner, I'd like them to see me with no makeup on and love me for me.

"I'd like other ladies to feel that they don't have to rely on makeup in order to feel good about themselves, either," she adds.

© Shane Taylor

Brenda's confidence is key to her West End career, with the singer set to appear in We Will Rock You once more this year. While the stage is her happy place, Brenda knows the importance of taking risks but adds that now is not the time for her to take on new challenges.

"I'm not very good at stepping out of my comfort zone, especially at this moment in time," she tells HELLO!.

© Shane Taylor

Brenda has been taking the time to heal following Jamal’s death, after he died from a cardiac arrhythmia.

"My comfort zone has been quite rocked in the last year, so I try to keep as much of my life as normal as possible, but I have stepped out of my comfort zone trying to manage what my son was looking after," referring not only to Jamal’s musical legacy, but to the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust foundation which focuses on combating homelessness, supporting people with mental health issues and providing children with essential life skills.

"I know that taking on something new and challenging myself is the way to grow, but right now I've got a lot on," Brenda explains.

