Nicola Peltz and Mia Regan put united front in Paris ahead of Victoria Beckham's fashion show

Nicola Peltz and Mia Regan were among the fashionistas who hit the Paris Fashion Week social scene on Wednesday night.

The two friends, who will no doubt be seen front row at Victoria Beckham's PFW presentation on Friday, stopped and posed for a series of pictures at the YSL beauty party.

© getty Mia Regan and Nicola Peltz at Paris Fashion Week

Nicola, 28, looked sensational in a sheer black knitted jumper and black mini leather skirt with tights.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Mia turned heads in a cropped black vest top and low-rise silky trousers. The girlfriend of Romeo Beckham added a pop of colour with a stylish red tote bag while adding height to her slender frame with shiny black heels.

Mia, who has been dating Romeo Beckham since 2019, is signed to Storm Models and has worked with a number of luxury brands, including Gucci Beauty and Balmain, and has modelled for Victoria's VVB Collection. She works as a model and influencer after being discovered by Storm at the Birmingham Clothes Show when she was 12.

© getty Mia and Nicola often hit the fashion social scene

The couple rekindled their relationship in November last year after splitting months before in July, reportedly due to struggling with long distance. Mia was smashing her modelling career in the UK whilst Romeo was in Miami training with his football team Inter Miami.

Elsewhere, Nicola married the eldest of the Beckham clan, Brooklyn Beckham, in April 2022. The pair tied the knot in Florida at the actress' parents Nelson and Claudia Peltz's oceanside Palm Beach estate.

It was a star-studded event, with several famous faces, including Gordon Ramsay and Serena Williams, attending the wedding. In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK earlier this year, Nicola explained: "Brooklyn really wants kids now, but I want to do a few more things in my career first."

Brooklyn, meanwhile, has expressed his desire to start a family as soon as possible, telling People: "I could have had kids yesterday."

"Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad."