Helen George is all smiles as she leaves BBC studios following split with partner

Helen George was spotted leaving the BBC studios in Manchester, and the actress was all smiles as caught the camera. The Call the Midwife star was joined by her small dog as she walked him to a nearby car while carrying a large bag.

The mum-of-two looked to be as stylish as ever in a large tan overcoat alongside a black mini dress, and putting comfort at the forefront of her mind, she opted for a pair of black flats as she walked the streets. Helen also showed off her stunning brunette hair, which is miles away from her character of Nurse Trixie.

Helen unveiled the new look back in March as she posed with her daughter, Lark, with the youngster cuddled up to her mum. The Call the Midwife star also proudly showed off her young girls blonde locks, which had been styled in pigtails.

Helen's beaming smile comes two months after the star confirmed that she and long-term partner, Jack Ashton, had decided to separate, with the former couple saying they intended to co-parent their two children.

© Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com Helen was all smiles as she walked in Manchester

In a message, which was shared with the Mirror at the time, Helen said: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

Helen and Jack first started dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. However, prior to her relationship, the mum-of-two split from her ex-husband Oliver Boot in 2015.

© Getty Images Helen and Jack split earlier in the year

On the end of her first marriage, Helen told Stella Magazine: "Going through a divorce is awful. I'd been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce. I'd spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times. You are focused on this one thing, it's an emotional journey."

Last month, the newly-single actress shared a photo on her Instagram Stories that showed her walking with her two daughters, five-year-old Wren and one-year-old Lark.

© Instagram Helen enjoyed some time with her children

In the snapshot, which was taken during a day out at Legoland Windsor, the doting mum strolled along, holding hands with her youngest little girl, who wore a sweet striped skirt and white cardigan with her half pulled back in little bunches. Just ahead of them walked Wren, wearing a blue top and shorts and pink baseball cap. Helen kept things casual in denim cut-off shorts with a blue-and-white striped shirt, black bag and sunglasses.

She captioned the image: "The best of times. Thank you @legolandwindsor. You always brighten up a summer break."