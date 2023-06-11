Mariah Carey dazzles fans in stunning gown with impossibly high slit

The "All I Want For Christmas is You" singer brings the looks with the voice

Mariah Carey brought not just the hits, but also the fashion for her latest appearance at the 2023 Pride in the Park Festival in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The singer, 54, looked sensational belting her biggest tunes in a strapless gown featuring a mesh of metallic and sequins.

The outfit sported a structured metallic bodice that hugged her figure, transitioning into a sequined skirt with a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs.

Pairing the look with minimal diamond jewelry and her hair worn down in loose waves, Mariah looked radiant on stage, and shared some of her favorite shots on social media as well.

"Thank you @lapride, you were amazing!! I love you so much!!" she wrote alongside her photos, leaving fans to enthusiastically flood her comments section.

"You were phenomenal," one simply wrote, while another added: "Thank you for such an amazing night. You brought us back to life. Love you!"

© Getty Images Mariah headlined night two of the 2023 LA Pride in the Park Festival

A third said: "Petition for Mariah to headline every single Pride begins here!!!!" while one of her followers commented: "The most epic night. Thank you for everything Mariah. Everything!!!!"

Many of her fans even compared her outfit to the kinds Beyoncé has sported on her successful Renaissance Tour, featuring several other royal and warrior-inspired style choices in gold and silver with the use of metallics, sequins, and intricate patterns.

Alongside several other drag performers, Mariah headlined night two of the festival, with Megan Thee Stallion the headlining act on night one, kicking off June 9, with other musicians like Fletcher and King Princess also participating.

© Getty Images The singer looked incredible in her sequined gown with a metallic bodice

The singer has been stunning on the festival circuit lately, making a star-studded appearance earlier in May at Usher's Lovers & Friends Music Festival in Las Vegas.

The singer brought out some of her biggest hits once again for a dynamite performance, starting off in a grand black coat which her dancers took off to reveal a little black dress.

The velvet fit accentuated her hourglass figure while drawing attention to her legs with the help of gold lamé lining at the hem. Her hair was styled with its signature bounce, topping things off with gold and diamond bracelets.

© Getty Images Several compared Mariah's outfit to Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour offerings

She shared some of the photos from her night and wrote: "Thank you Lovers and Friends, I enjoyed ya!" and her fans and famous friends were enchanted.

Dinah Jane enthusiastically commented: "THAT'S MOTHER!!!!!!!!!!!" with a slew of flame emojis, while her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 40, sweetly wrote: "You were stunning as always!"

One of her fans said: "You were awesome tonight!!! I was crying when you sang 'One Sweet Day' with @boyziimen!" and another commented: "You absolutely nailed it!! We want a world tour next queen!"

© Getty Images Mariah stunned as one of the headliners of Usher's Lovers & Friends Music Festival

Several other musical icons also took to the stage on Saturday, May 6, including Christina Aguilera, Boyz II Men, Missy Elliott, Pitbull, Miguel, 50 Cent, Sean Paul, Flo Rida, and many more.

