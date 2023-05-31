Mariah Carey dons waist-cinching dress for night out with lookalike daughter Monroe

The "All I Want For Christmas is You" singer is a doting mom-of-two

Mariah Carey opted for a fashion-forward touch for a special night out with her lookalike daughter Monroe, who recently turned 12.

The singer, 54, and her daughter looked as happy as could be in new photos the former shared, posing for a shot in a restaurant booth.

She included another picture that showed off more of her fit choice, a waist-cinching dress with a classic Burberry print, sporting gold chains at the hips and an overcoat with the same print.

"Girls night out!!!! MC2," she gushed in her caption, and fans loved the glimpse into their sweet private life, with many wondering whether "MC2" was a nod to an upcoming record.

"WHAT DOES MC2 MEAN????!" one commented, while another wrote: "Another duet with Miss Monroe is coming," referencing their previous Christmas-themed performances together.

A third gushed: "Cuties! You know it's going to be a good time when a red checkered tablecloth is involved," while one said: "Looking amazing mimi love this ensemble."

© Instagram Mariah spent a special night out with daughter Monroe

Mariah is also mom to son and Monroe's twin Moroccan, sharing both with ex-husband Nick Cannon, who she was married to from 2008-2016.

In a clip from his appearance on an episode of The Jason Lee Show, Nick revealed earlier in the month what his ex-wife really thinks of his big family (he's welcomed ten more kids since his twins), and where their relationship stands because of it.

Mariah couldn't be more supportive, he revealed. He confessed: "She's high frequency. She always asks me, 'You aight? How you doin'? You handling it all?'

© Instagram The singer stepped out in a classic Burberry fit

"When we talk daily, she's just checking in on my spirit," he added, as he explained that she merely has solid boundaries with him, revealing that "nothing can infiltrate" the star's "Manor of Carey," as he describes it, and she simply asks of him not to bring "none of that [expletive]" home.

Despite the fact that they are no longer a couple, the TV personality revealed they are in frequent communication over not only their kids but everything going on in their respective personal lives, and that Mariah does nothing but "encourage" him and his personal and professional endeavors.

He said: "She's like, 'Yo, let's make sure we're on the same page every day so when some [expletive] comes up, we know that it ain't true.'"

© Getty Images The singer shares her twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon

The two celebrated their twins' 12th birthdays separately, although with individual extravagant birthday bashes that would delight any kid.

The "We Belong Together" hitmaker shared several photos from her party, featuring neon signs, DJs, and several balloons, captioning them with: "Roc & Roe's 12th birthday festivities continue."

The Wild 'n Out host shared a video of his birthday festivities at Six Flags Magic Mountain, where he had closed down the park for the day, exclusively for the twins and their friends.

© Getty Images The former couple met in 2005 and have been supportive of each other post-divorce

"Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns Roc & Roe! Daddy loves y’all forever!" the 42-year-old wrote alongside the video.

