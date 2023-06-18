Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly dotes on little brother Oscar in adorable photo

Holly Ramsay shared the sweetest photos of her youngest brother Oscar at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the blonde beauty posed alongside the little boy, four, who perched on her lap at the dinner table, after they'd enjoyed a meal.

In one shot, Holly looked into the distance, while in another she looked down to see what had her brother's attention.

Oscar was captivated by something he was watching on a propped-up phone, rubbing his nose as he watched intently. The photos, which were shared to the little boy's Instagram account – which his siblings look after – showed the close bond between the model and her brother.

© Instagram Holly and Oscar cuddling after dinner

They were captioned: "Hobbs," to reflect Oscar's nickname for his sister. Fans rushed to share their delight in the sweet images, with one writing: "You are one very lucky blessed family [red heart emoji]."

Oscar was absorbed in a video

A second suggested: "God bless Oscar, he seems tired," while others added: "Little Gordon," and: "Adorable".

Last month, Holly shared another lovely photo of herself with her little brother. Posted to her Instagram Stories, the heart-melting snapshot showed the pair posing for a mirror selfie at the bottom of a flight of stairs.

© Instagram Holly and Oscar posed at home

In the picture, which appeared to have been taken at the family home, Holly looked relaxed in a spaghetti strap summer dress and a coordinating cardigan, and put one arm around her little brother, who sweetly held up a toy tiger.

© Instagram Gordon also dotes on his little boy

The little boy was barefoot and wore a light blue polo shirt with dark blue shorts. Although his hair used to be long, it was now cut into a short, neat style.

Another of the photos shared by the podcaster and influencer was an image of herself with her parents, Gordon and Tana.

© Getty Gordon and daughter Holly are close

All three smiled for the camera, clearly enjoying each other's company. She captioned the picture: "My [world emoji, heart emoji]," tagging her parents as she did so.

Gordon and Tana have been a great source of support for the 23-year-old, including supporting her in her decision to stop drinking.

Gordon and Tana share five children

One of her biggest sources of happiness appears to be her family and she has a special bond with Oscar. She's even previously shared how much the little boy is following in her footsteps with a sweet snap that showed him wearing Holly's stylish red handbag over his shoulder!

She captioned the cute image: "Always wanting to carry my bags". As well as Holly and Little Oscar, Gordon and his wife Tana also share 25-year-old Megan, Holly's twin brother Jack and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly, 21, who is also a keen cook and TV presenter.

© Instagram Gordon and Oscar by the beach

Doting dad Gordon shared another sweet image of his youngest son and Holly last year, which saw the little boy enjoying an ice lolly. Oscar tucked into the cold treat outside, while wearing a blue hat and white T-shirt.

© Instagram Oscar and his sister always have fun together

In a second image, he was seated with Holly and Gordon captioned the picture: "Time to cool down @oscarjramsay @hollyramsayy," adding three red heart emojis.

Several posted rows of heart and heart-eyes emojis in response while others commented on the noticeable resemblance between the Hell's Kitchen star and his son.