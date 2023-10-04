Guy Fieri pays heartbreaking family tribute as he mourns painful loss

Guy Fieri took to social media last week to pay a heartbreaking tribute to his younger sister Morgan, who would've been 51 on September 27.

Morgan tragically died in 2011 after battling melanoma and since then, Guy, 55, has been raising her son Jules, now 22, alongside his own two sons, Ryder, 17, and Hunter, 27. He shares his sons with wife Lori.

Guy took to Instagram with a rare photo of his sister and a family gathering alongside a photo of her grave, and wrote: "Happy 51st birthday to my little sister Morgan. Miss ya sis. Namaste."

Fans reacted with comments like: "Love that you still talk about her and have taken care of her son. You are a great dude Guy!" and: "You are a good brother to honor her memory and include her son Jules in all the good things," as well as: "Happy heavenly birthday, she looks just like your mother and aunt."

In a previous interview with People, the Food Network star opened up about the death of his sister and dealing with grief as a family.

"I lost my little sister 12 years ago to cancer," he shared. "My dad just beat pancreatic cancer five years ago, which was a miracle. And he's been a great advocate for people that have gone through it.

© Getty Images Guy is raising his sister's son Jules (pictured right) since her passing

"I think you got to live every single day. That's the biggest thing – is you never know what tomorrow's going to bring. And that's one of the reasons I live the way I live. I'm not going to waste today."

Guy also talked about how his parents found the strength to keep going, adding: "When you watch your mom and dad bury their kid and still get up and go live their life, and of course do it with a ton of sorrow – I mean, we can't talk about my sister without my mom crying, but they go and do it every day, and I don't know how they can do it.

© Instagram He is also a proud dad to his sons Ryder and Hunter

"I don't know that I have that kind of strength as a person. So they're great examples to follow."

He also told the outlet: "Family is always the first priority. Most of my friends will [say] I haven't changed. I think it's because when I got into television, I'd already done what I wanted to do. I wanted to be a great dad."

© Getty Images The chef and TV personality is raising his sons with wife Lori

His son Hunter, who signed his own Food Network contract last year, told the publication: "He's always leading by example. Seeing how much he cares and how, even though he is so busy all the time, he focuses a lot of effort on doing fundraisers… it's eye-opening to me."

Jules recently graduated from California State University San Marcos and is working in the music industry in Los Angeles. He revealed later that he would be studying law at Loyola Marymount University.

© Getty Images Guy's son Hunter is entering into the Food Network arena as well

At the time, Guy gushed to People: "SO PROUD of my nephew Jules for working hard in college at San Marcos and now living the dream working in the music business."

