Jenny Powell reacts to unexpected appearance in David Beckham documentary

Jenny Powell took to social media on Wednesday following her unexpected appearance in David Beckham's new Netflix documentary.

The actress shared a video on her Instagram Stories asking fans why she was featured in the program after she said she hadn't been able to tune in yet. See the full video below.

Jenny Powell finally reacts to David Beckham documentary

Following the stories, she shared a screenshot of the moment she appeared in one of the episodes where she was captured sitting next to the football star at an awards ceremony. Alongside the image she wrote: "You thinking what I'm thinking Jenny?

"Yes David! In years to come you will be making a Beckham documentary on a thing called @netflix."

Jenny was spotted sitting next to the footballer

She also replied to HELLO!'s Director of Lifestyle & Commerce, Leanne Bayley who asked: "Can anyone tell me if Becks and @jennypowelltv because the documentary makes out like they did."

Jenny penned in response: "No we didn't! The Manchester scene was epic back then."

© Karwai Tang Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Tuesday night saw a slew of celebrities attend the premiere of the docuseries including Anna Wintour, Christian Horner and his step-daughter Bluebell Halliwell, Salma Hayek, James Corden, Holly Ramsay, and Emma Bunton.

The series has made headlines since it aired on Wednesday. One of the main reasons being that David's fashion mogul wife, Victoria Beckham, finally addressed the alleged affair the footballer had with his former assistant Rebecca Loos. "It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us.

"We were against each other... Up until Madrid sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But in Spain, it felt disjointed." The profound pain from that period was evident, with Victoria admitting that she often felt isolated, even from David. "[It was] the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life."

Equally reflective, David struggled to find words to depict their crisis in 2003, remembering how they felt like they were "drowning". He confided: "Every time that we woke up we felt there was something else... we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning."

"I felt physically sick every day when I opened my eyes, 'How am I going to do this?'"