Geri Halliwell-Horner following in Princess Kate's footsteps – and son Monty will be excited

Geri Halliwell-Horner is a busy woman these days! The star, who recently jetted to New York for her book tour – has landed a new TV gig, and she's following in the footsteps of Princess Kate. To the delight of fans, Geri, 51, was revealed as the new CBeebies Bedtime Story reader, a position also held by Kate Winslet, Tom Hardy, Dolly Parton and more recently.

WATCH: Geri Halliwell revealed as new CBeebies Bedtime Story reader

Set to air on Friday 6 October, the mum-of-two will read 'I love you because I love you' by Muon Thi Van. Speaking about her latest project, Geri said: "I was thrilled to read for CBeebies as I take great delight in telling children's stories and sharing my love of reading.

"There's nothing better than getting lost in a wonderful book and escaping to a magical world. Which is what inspired me to write books myself!"

© Pete Dadds / CBeebies / BBC Geri's episode will premiere at 6.50pm on Friday 6th October,

In first look photos released by CBeebies, Geri was a picture of radiance as she posed on set. Putting on an elegant display in a white cut-out blouse from Reiss, the Spice Girls alum completed her ensemble with an ethereal pleated skirt.

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate has also appeared on the show

Geri's new venture is sure to go down a storm with her son, Monty, six, who will surely be tuning in. She's also a proud mum to daughter Bluebell Halliwell, 17, whom she shares with Sacha Gervasi, as well as a stepmum to husband Christian Horner's daughter Olivia, eight.

Geri's appearance on CBeebies follows the release of her new book, Rosie Frost & the Falcon Queen. A celebrated author, Geri has written several books over the past two decades, including the Ugenia Lavender series.

© Instagram Geri with her son Monty

Geri refers to her latest book, a novel aimed at young teenagers, on her website as: "A sweeping adventure filled with a hidden island, family secrets, shocking betrayals, amazing music, and girl power."

In a recent interview with Scary Mommy Magazine, Geri opened up about how the story was inspired by her own life experiences.

The publication stated: "Pieces of Halliwell-Horner's life are woven into Rosie Frost. The abrupt passing of her father in 1993 informed Rosie's own struggles with grief. 'I didn't realize it until after I wrote it,' she says. 'I went, 'Oh my God, you've written what you experienced."

"'And just as Rosie is bullied by some of her blueblood classmates for being a scholarship kid, Halliwell-Horner for a time attended a privileged grammar school where even teachers reminded her that she was lucky to be there.'" Geri also explained in the interview: "When I was a little girl, I felt quite on the outside of things, I remember not having money."