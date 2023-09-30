Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates major milestone with husband Brad Falchuk - see photos

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary with husband, Brad Falchuk. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the actress and Goop founder marked the occasion with romantic snaps from their latest date night. Captioned, "5," with love hearts, the photos saw Gwyneth and Brad cuddled up before indulging in a spot of alfresco dining.

Surrounded by rocky canyons, the restaurant, which featured its own chef's garden, endless fairy lights and beautiful table dressings, was the perfect setting for their anniversary celebrations.

Shortly after posting, Gwyneth, 51, was inundated with the sweetest messages from fans. "Happy anniversary! I wish you a happy life together, I love you two," wrote one. "The look of love in his eyes says it all," added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Sending you congrats and best wishes for longevity - beautiful couple."

While Gwyneth and Brad first met on the set of Glee in 2010, they didn't start dating until 2014. At the time of their introduction, Gwyneth was still married to Coldplay star Chris Martin, while Brad was married to producer Suzanne Bukinik.

Following their divorces, Gwyneth and Brad began dating, before confirming their romance at Robert Downey Jr's 50th birthday party in 2015. By November 2017, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were engaged.

Releasing a joint statement in January 2018, Gwyneth and Brad said: "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship."

The couple officially tied the knot on September 29, with 70 guests heading to an intimate set-up in the Hamptons. For her big day, Gwyneth wore Valentino couture, while Orlando Pita and Gucci Westman, perfected her bridal hair and makeup. Fellow actress and close friend, Cameron Diaz, was among the wedding party. As for Brad, the TV producer stepped out in a custom Tom Ford suit.

Following the ceremony, guests sat down in an elegant dinner tent, with food prepared by famed chef, Mario Carbone. Shortly after her first dance with Brad, Gwyneth changed into a short Stella McCartney jumpsuit before hitting the dancefloor.

Highlights from the couple's beautiful wedding were posted on Goop's website, with the caption explaining: "The revelry started the night before with a rehearsal dinner, where wedding guests dined alfresco under a canopy of bistro lights.

"And for the big day: perfect weather, a superlative dinner, a dance party for the ages, and a dress that defies adjectives. Hours later, when the last guest went home and the last champagne flute was cleared away, the day ended as it began—with beauty, love, and two very happy people."