Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin are twins in rare fresh-faced photo from home

Gwyneth Paltrow is relishing in the summer days, especially when it means that she can spend more time at home with her daughter Apple Martin, who's visiting from college.

The 19-year-old, who is currently attending Vanderbilt University, appeared in a new photograph shared by her mom, 50, on her Instagram Stories.

In one of her frequent "Ask Me Anything" segments on the social platform, a fan asked to see Gwyneth and Apple's most recent photo together, and the star obliged.

The selfie she posted featured the two enjoying a day of pampering, sporting under-eye masks and fresh faces while flashing the same pose and displaying their strikingly similar soft features.

Gwyneth shares Apple and 17-year-old son Moses with ex-husband Chris Martin, and even included a recent selfie of herself with Moses in the same fan AMA. She and the Coldplay frontman were married from 2003 to 2016, and since 2018, she has been married to Brad Falchuk, who is a dad to his own children, Isabella and Brody.

The Iron Man actress and her musician ex-husband have remained close and supportive throughout the years, with Gwyneth and their kids attending a Coldplay concert last month as well.

In 2020, appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Gwyneth discussed co-parenting with Chris, 46, saying: "We have this idea that just because we break up we can't love the things about the person anymore that we loved and that's not true."

She added: "It's like you're ending a marriage but you're still in a family. That's how it will be forever.

"Some days it's not as good as it looks. We also have good days and bad days, but I think it's driving towards the same purpose of unity and love and what's best for [our kids]."

She explained: "No matter what you think, how you think you were wronged or how bad you perceive the other person's actions, or whatever the case may be.

"If you are brave enough to take responsibility for your half and really look at your own garbage and your own trauma and how it's presenting in the world and in your relationship, then there really is somewhere to go and something to learn and something to heal."

Apple is home for the summer after wrapping her first year at college, and her mom couldn't be happier to have her home after what she said was a "horrible" send-off back in 2022 for the start of her freshman year.

"It was horrible. It was truly horrifying," she previously told People, adding: "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears."

She did confess, however, that she was glad to see her living away from home and becoming her own person, remarking upon "how happy she is and settled" at college.