Carrie and Boris Johnson welcome new additions to family home - and their kids are excited

Carrie Johnson revealed she and her husband, Boris Johnson, have welcomed a number of adorable additions to their gorgeous Oxfordshire family home on Friday.

The 35-year-old took to her Instagram account with a video showing her three children Wilfred, three, Rommy, one, and baby Frank, playing with seven furry chicks who, according to the media advisor, "joined them for tea." See the touching family moment in the video below.

Carrie Johnson shares adorable new additions to family home

Captioning the sweet family insight, she wrote: "Some fluffy friends joined us for tea [chick emoji]. Nothing brings me more joy than seeing how much my children love animals [red love heart emoji] (and yes Karen, everything was washed thoroughly afterward!)."

The children were delighted by the arrival of the animals. Rommy was spotted stroking a chick who sat with her on the table of her high chair. Meanwhile, the eldest, Wilfred sat with one of the chicks on his lap.

Carrie is a doting mother-of-three

Baby Freddie was seen in the clip, lying on what appeared to be the kitchen table and reaching out to give one of the chicks a stroke. He was also spotted peering at them all whilst in their tank, and being supported by his mum Carrie.

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the sweet clip. "Your kids are gorgeous…Wilf is just like his Dad & I love him for it! Love these family insights - please keep sharing - they bring great joy!"

A second added: "I love the fluffy chicks but I love your daughter's bow possibly a little bit more…," referring to her little one's beautiful orange hair accessory.

"Cuteness overload! [smiley face surrounded by love hearts]. So wonderful to teach your children to be in contact with animals," a third replied.

Wilfred and Rommy have the sweetest bond

Carrie and her brood love being in the countryside and enjoyed their summer holidays there this year. Carrie shared the sweetest video clip from their time away which saw her eldest two children having a blast.

The sibling duo have the sweetest connection and were spotted down by a lake, running after chickens and snacking on apples together. The video also captured the vast countryside views they shared, and it's safe to say their chosen location was the stuff of dreams.

"Summer in the countryside has been magic," wrote the mother-of-three in the caption. One thing that couldn't go unnoticed was just how much little Wilfred is taking after his dad Boris, his ice-blonde locks taking front and centre of the update.

"Full of simple joys and fresh air. Exactly how childhood should be," one person commented. A second added: "You are creating beautiful memories with them!" A third replied: "Just love your vids your babies are living the best life."