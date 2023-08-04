Carrie Johnson posts stunning bikini photo as she shares family summer plans with Boris

Carrie Johnson is dreaming of sunnier climes it would seem, as she reminisced on her "happiest ever trip" with husband and former British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

The media consultant, 35, who welcomed her and Boris' third child, Frank, last month, shared a series of incredible snaps on Instagram from her visit to Slovenia last year.

They included images of the stunning mountain scenery, as well as shots of Carrie enjoying a glass of pale rosé wine and the mum-of-three wearing a red bikini to take a dip in one of the crystal blue lakes.

While it's not clear if the couple took their two eldest children, Wilfred, three, and 20-month-old Romy, on their trip, Boris could be seen enjoying a hike in one of the photos, while Carrie also took a bike ride.

Carrie taking a dip in a lake

Carrie enjoying the view of the mountains as she enjoyed a hike

"This time last year I went on one of my happiest ever trips, to beautiful Slovenia. If you love mountain scenery, incredible hikes and bike rides, lake swims and the most delicious food and wine - this is the place to go! Can’t recommend it enough," Carrie wrote in the caption, "Am just about to start packing for our summer holiday this year, now with 3 under 4. Help!"

One of her followers responded with advice, writing: "3 under 4 on a plane. You need Bluey, snacks, and plenty of gin!"

The mum-of-three replied: "Very good advice!"

Enjoying a glass of wine

Carrie announced that she and Boris were expecting their third child just weeks after attending King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey in May.

The couple's third child together, Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson was born on 5 July.

Boris enjoying a walk in the mountains

Carrie with baby Frank

In an Instagram post showing the proud mum cuddling her newborn son on a bed, Carrie wrote: "Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

"Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude. Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink."

Alongside his three children with Carrie, Boris has four grown-up children with his second wife Marina Wheeler, who the politician married 25 years ago. He also has a daughter, born in 2009, with Helen Macintyre, who is an art consultant.