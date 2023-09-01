Carrie and Boris Johnson's son Wilfred, 3, has the most unique bedroom decor

The former Prime Minister and his wife live with their three children in Oxfordshire

After leaving behind 11 Downing Street where they lived while he served as British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie moved into a stunning Oxfordshire manor house.

Known as Brightwell Manor in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, the property has an impressive nine bedrooms, and fans got a tour inside one thanks to Carrie's recent Instagram photos.

As she put their eldest son Wilfred to bed, she shared a snap of the three-year-old's unique room. A single bed with a cream and daisy metal frame sat in the centre of the room, topped with a white quilted sheet with a mini raspberry print.

He was engrossed in David Walliams' book Little Monsters as he rested his head on two Rufflemouse cushions decorated with gymnastic figurines and striped ruffle trims.

"Anyone else's kids bedroom nicer than their own!? Love this new raspberry print quilt from @evieandskye_tinytots," she captioned the photo.

It also revealed the rest of the room boasts white walls finished with a framed French poster depicting Babar the Elephant, wooden floorboards and a chest of drawers covered with a rainbow-striped mat.

Soft teddies such as a Paddington bear, a large giraffe and an oversized W to represent Wilfred's initial added personalised touches to the cute room.

Carrie and Boris haven't shared many photos inside their Grade II-listed house, which the couple reportedly purchased for £3.8 million. The house listing shared some history about the property, stating: "Brightwell Manor represents two distinct principal periods of architecture. The heart of the house is believed to date back to 1605 with the rooms that are currently the sitting room, family room and oak-panelled bedroom suite making up the oldest part of the property."

It is also reported to feature five bathrooms, six reception rooms, and almost five acres of land with a guest cottage, a tennis court, a walled garden, two stables and even a moat. So it's safe to say there is plenty of space for Carrie and Boris and their three kids Wilfred, three, Romy, one, and baby Frankie, seven weeks.

After announcing baby Frank's birth, Carrie shared a carousel of photos of the newborn lying on a plush bed with a dark wooden frame, while ruffled pillows and a blue pleated lamp added a vintage touch.

Fans were also given a rare peek inside their garden in July when Carrie whipped up a homemade crumble using fresh fruit from their vegetable patch.

She held a bunch of rhubarb against the backdrop of wildflowers in pretty pink colours, with a large brick wall in the background. "Baby is asleep so have about 10 mins to make a pudding for friends coming over this afternoon…" she wrote, before walking fans through the cooking process of a delicious homemade crumble.

