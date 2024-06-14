Carrie Johnson shares adorable photo of daughter Romy's vibrant blonde hair

Carrie Johnson's daughter Romy is changing so much, and on Thursday, the mother-of-three shared an adorable photo of her little one's vibrant blonde hair.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former media rep, 36, posted a candid photo of the infant frolicking in the garden whilse wearing her ballet tutu. Romy's bright blonde locks were blowing free in the wind whilst she wore a pink floral headband.

Since starting ballet in May, Romy has been loving her tutu

The little one was also wearing adorable pink socks and matching pink trainers.

Carrie revealed that Romy started ballet lessons back in May when she shared the sweetest photo of her in her tutu and pink ballet shoes in a dance shop.

"Getting kitted out for first ballet class," Carrie penned alongside a watery-eyed emoji. In the image, Romy was also waving a pink wand.

Romy started her ballet lessons last month

It isn't just ballet that Romy loves, as Carrie previously shared that all three of her children love animals.

Besides Romy, Carrie shares her four-year-old son Wilfred and baby Frankie with her husband, Boris Johnson.

Carrie revealed the details of their family ducks Daffy and Wally's new home

At their sprawling countryside home, Brightwell Manor in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, the sibling trio have their own family of ducks who they are besotted with.

Following Romy's adorable snap in the garden, Carrie shared a photo of the brand-new handmade duck house they have now sitting on their glorious duck pond.

Carrie shared a photo of the duck house on their family duck pond

"Daff and Wally's new home [red love heart emoji]," penned Carrie alongside a photo of one of the images.

The Johnson's sprawling family home is truly something from a fairytale. The property is steeped in history, with the oldest parts of the home dating all the way back to the 1600s.

Inside the home boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, six reception rooms and multiple open fireplaces. The interior design couldn't be more cosy, think hardwood furnishings, frilly cushions and homely personalised soft furnishings.

Carrie simply dazzled in the stand-out number

When Carrie isn't sharing adorable family photos, she is showing off her sensational sartorial prowess.

On Wednesday, Carrie was spotted donning a number of fabulously chic outfits when she paid a visit to Jigsaw.

One breathtaking look saw Carrie slip into a rather slinky gown that was comprised of an ultra-chic colour palette.

The daring, abstract design was comprised of creamy peach, turquoise blue and chestnut brown hues and looked incredible on her lithe frame.