Stacey Dooley reveals emotional first for baby daughter Minnie

Stacey Dooley is in her feels about how fast her adorable baby Minnie is growing up already, and the milestones she's hitting.

The British media personality, 36, welcomed her first baby with her partner, ex Strictly pro Kevin Clifton, 40, in January of this year.

Over the weekend, the doting mom proved just how much the popular dance competition runs in her baby's genes, in an adorable video that fans couldn't help but gush over.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares rare home video of Kevin Clifton and baby daughter Minnie

Stacey took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a clip of little Minnie's latest adorable moment, watching Strictly of course!

In the video, the almost one-year-old was sitting in front of the television, absolutely enthralled by, ironically, the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse caricatures up on the screen.

"NO I'M NOT OKAY," Stacey first wrote in her caption alongside a string of crying emojis, adding: "First time I've been home for Strictly and legit Minnie loves it."

"I feel so emosh," she confessed, noting the milestone: "Her little face watching her Daddy's show," with more crying emojis.

She continued: "And you know what's mad? 2 Minnie’s?!" adding: "And @tommyblaizeofficial in the shot… she came out to his song!"

© David M. Benett Stacey and Kevin met while on Strictly

Stacey concluded: "For every parent that messaged us when we did the show… NOW I GET IT, it's a different show through your [baby's] eyes."

© Instagram The couple welcomed baby Minnie in January

Then, before she could get concerned comments from followers about her baby's proximity to the television, which was on the floor, she added in the comments: "Also. Don't @ me. She crawled over that close (tele on the floor cos we've just moved. She won't be there for long before you tell me she shouldn't be that close."

Her fans had nothing but sweet comments for the heartwarming moment, and one took to the comments section under the post and wrote: "2 Minnies are better than 1!!!" as others followed suit with: "It's in her genes," and: "Minnie watching the Minnies!!" as well as: "This is the most adorable thing ever," plus another fan of hers added: "Cuteness overload."