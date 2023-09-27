BBC Breakfast presenter celebrates milestone moment ahead of major life change

BBC Breakfast presenter Emma Vardy is marking one month since welcoming her baby son Jago to the world.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the journalist - who is BBC's Ireland Correspondent - shared a candid selfie with her little boy, and gushed: "One month of the most amazing cuddles [blue heart emoji]."

© Instagram Emma Vardy is celebrating one month since welcoming

Over the summer, Emma stepped in for Nina Warhurst who is currently away on maternity leave. However, shortly after welcoming her child, the reporter confirmed she would be leaving her position in Ireland to become the BBC's LA Correspondent.

"We've certainly had our hands (& hearts) full lately, now there's a big adventure ahead for my wee family," she wrote earlier this month. "After an incredible 5 years in Northern Ireland, Jago Fionn @mr_plusone & I are off to actual Hollywood!"

Confirming her new role with the BBC, Emma added: "Not for my acting skills but to become the BBC’s LA Correspondent… reporting on everything from the red carpet awards to the presidential election & catching a few waves. "I've absolutely loved my time in Northern Ireland & it will always have a very special place in my heart. Will treasure our final weeks before we say goodbye NI [heart emoji]."

© Emma Vardy/Instagram Emma welcomed her baby boy Jago Fionn in August

For now, Emma is making the most of her time with her little one before she makes the move. She recently travelled to the UK, giving fans an insight into her journey with her then three-week-old son. Watch the video below...

WATCH: BBC's Emma Vardy reveals major milestone after giving birth

"Baby Jago starting his travelling career early!! 3 weeks old and already the three of us on our first flight together for a quick trip to see friends and family in England. The start of many…," she wrote in the caption.

Her followers were quick to react, with one writing: "You're a machine. I'm not sure we’d even made it onto a bus after three weeks." Another said: "Looking fab 3 weeks after having your baby! Huge feat going on a plane with a baby! Have lots of fun on your travels x."

A third post read: "WOW! I can't say if I am more impressed by the baby or by his parents! Either way, congratulations!!"