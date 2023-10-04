Loose Women's Coleen Nolan opens up about online dating ahead of milestone with boyfriend Michael

Coleen Nolan recently shared her feelings about getting married for a third time and in a new interview, she reflected on dating life before meeting her boyfriend Michael, with whom she has happily reunited.

In a new interview with Yours magazine, the Loose Women panellist said she had "a lot" of online dates and would recommend it to others.

The singer and presenter commented: "It's like when used to meet someone in a club in the old days. You'd go out on a date and, if it didn't work, you'd go back to the club and see if you could meet someone else…

"I had a lot of online dates, and you know kind of instantly whether they're right, then luckily I met the one that was right." She and Michael broke up more than once but are now happy together – so much so, that Coleen previously revealed that they're thinking of moving in together, likely in the New Year.

Speaking to Bella magazine, Coleen opened up: "We never officially lived together, but my daughter Ciara's going travelling with her boyfriend Max in January.

© Rex The star with boyfriend Michael

"I don't know how long for, but they both live with me, and so once they go off in January, we'll probably move in then." The star opened up about her romantic history earlier in the interview, where she revealed for the first time that she and Michael had reunited. The star shared the news alongside a candid admission about the reason the couple split up.

The mum-of-three said: "It was my fault we kept splitting up. I think because he was very different to my ex-husbands and people I've been out with.

"He was very attentive and romantic, and at first, I just didn't know what to do with it. It kind of freaked me out a bit. I thought, I don't know why he loves me as much – it was just me.



© Getty The star recommends online dating

"Then every time I kind of finished it, I'd miss him so much, then eventually I thought I just need to sort my head out and accept that I deserve to be and can be loved like that.

"So we got back together, and it's been brilliant and I'm in a much better place." The star also talked about her past partners on the ITV show, saying: "It's always been in the moment and within a month or two months we're living together".

© Getty With her first husband Shane Richie

Coleen was married to Shane Richie from 1990 to 1999 and to Ray Fensome between 2007 and 2018. She said: "I've grown up thinking if it isn't that, it's not right. If you haven't got that instant thing, it's not right."

She added: "The person I'm with now, it has taken a longer time and it's my fault because I keep thinking, 'I'm not used to this, I'm not used to someone loving me the way you do. I've never believed I am because I've never been with anyone that makes me feel that 100%... and actually I've met someone now that does."