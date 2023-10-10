Luke Bryan's latest emotional post leaves fans divided

Luke Bryan is looking back on what proved to be a big year for his annual tradition, a nationwide series of concerts slated for each fall called Farm Tour.

This year marked the country singer's 14th edition of the tour, and he shared a video clip capturing some of the memories he'd created on this year's rendition.

Luke, 47, spoke about the impact of being able to bring his run of shows to a farm each year and raise money for scholarships for farming communities and raise awareness about their highs and lows.

"Celebrated 14 years of #FarmTour this year!" he gushed in the caption of his video. "Thank you to the fans for bringing the party out to the farm."

Many of his fans took to the comments section to congratulate him on another incredible edition of the tour, leaving responses like: "This is amazing, I love it. Thank you Luke for doing what you do helping families in need and making people happy," and: "Thank you for all you do Luke Bryan, blessings to you and the farmers."

However, a few others expressed their disappointment that they weren't able to see him at Eyota, Minnesota, which was the last show scheduled to take place on September 23 that unfortunately was canceled due to weather.

Some of his followers left comments along the lines of: "I'm still so upset the MN date was canceled!!" and: "Missed you in Eyota, MN too!" as well as: "So sad the Eyota, MN concert got canceled."

Hours before the show was slated, the American Idol judge took to social media to share the news that the show would be canceled and refunds would be available, although no news of a rescheduled date was added.

His statement read: "Eyota, MN Farm Tour, we are onsite and have been working to make this show happen for tonight. Unfortunately with impending weather we are having to make the tough decision to cancel the show.

© Instagram Luke shared a statement as he canceled the last of the Farm Tour 2023 shows

"The safety of each of you is our first concern and we do not want to jeopardize that in any way. We love Farm Tour and all of you who support these shows and the American Farmer."

The Eyota show was marked as the closer for the six-date tour, which first began on September 14 in Kentucky and played through Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

The tour, which was first created in 2010 as a means to honor the American farmer, has been influential in helping farming communities that lack access to necessary land resources and healthcare, as well as college scholarships to those from such families.

As the 2023 tour was announced, the "Southern And Slow" singer said in a press release: "One of the reasons we created these Farm Tour shows – to bring the big-city tour to the people.

© Getty Images The Farm Tour has been an annual tradition for the past 14 years

"These nights are one-of-a-kind and we really enjoy getting to know the farmers and their families, love the whole atmosphere of playing on these incredible farms and watching entire communities come together and get excited about these shows."

