Luke Bryan left heartbroken as he shares 'tough decision' with fans

Luke Bryan took to social media to share some upsetting news with fans, stating on Saturday that a concert that was slated to take place that night was going to be canceled.

The country star, 47, was scheduled to perform in Eyota, Minnesota as part of his ongoing Farm Tour. However, due to difficult weather conditions, they were forced to cancel the show hours before the actual concert.

"Eyota, MN Farm Tour, we are onsite and have been working to make this show happen for tonight. Unfortunately with impending weather we are having to make the tough decision to cancel the show," his statement read.

"The safety of each of you is our first concern and we do not want to jeopardize that in any way. We love Farm Tour and all of you who support these shows and the American Farmer."

The show was scheduled to be the last for the six-date tour, which first began on September 14 in Kentucky and played through Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

The tour was first created in 2010 as a means to honor the American farmer and this year, the singer embarked on his fourteenth rendition of the tour.

Proceeds from the shows and the variety of sponsors would go to farming communities that lack access to necessary land resources and healthcare, as well as college scholarships to those from farming families.

When the 2023 tour was announced, Luke said in a press release: "One of the reasons we created these Farm Tour shows – to bring the big-city tour to the people.

"These nights are one-of-a-kind and we really enjoy getting to know the farmers and their families, love the whole atmosphere of playing on these incredible farms and watching entire communities come together and get excited about these shows."

Farms hold a special place in the singer's heart, having been born in Leesburg, Georgia to a father who owned a peanut farm.

In 2016, to coincide with his annual tour, he even released the extended play Farm Tour…Here's to the Farmer, which was a top five album in the United States and a number one country album.

Prior to embarking on the Farm Tour 2023, the American Idol judge recently wrapped another leg of his Las Vegas residency for shows played from August 30-September 9.

However, rest assured, the country superstar will be back with more shows at the end of the year, returning to his residency on December 29 with a final slew of shows till January 6 at Resorts World, Las Vegas.

"Wrapping up my Vegas residency with shows this December and January, and I want you to be there," he wrote alongside a video from his dressing room calling for fans to attend.

Even the venue's official Instagram handle couldn't resist leaving a comment, which read: "It's always a party when Luke Bryan is in town."

