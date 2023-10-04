GMA's Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos eclipsed by ABC anchor in fiery on-air moment - watch

Credit, where credit is due. Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos are pros when it comes to hosting GMA, but on Tuesday, their on-air antics were overshadowed by a segment which blew them all away.

The trio confessed they were "wowed" by the bravery of a fellow ABC anchor who put himself, quite literally, in the line of fire.

Midway through the show, Michael introduced Matt Gutman, who was taking himself inside an inferno to test out the latest research and tech on fire safety, so that people can better protect their homes from wildfires.

WATCH: Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos wowed by ABC anchor Matt Gutman's bravery

Not only did he report from a one of kind test facility where materials were set on fire and makeshift homes were burned to the ground, he also shared footage from previous reporting jobs in which he was almost engulfed in flames.

He said that he had spent much of his career covering wildfires for ABC News in California, and packed his segment full of knowledgeable information for viewers. "We've said 'wow' about five times just watching this," Michael said to Matt, as Robin and George agreed.

"Thank you so much for always bringing us so much information and literally putting yourself in the middle of it. We really appreciate it."

Good Morning America viewers adore the chemistry between the hosts and their guests and have been enjoying seeing Michael, Robin and George hosting together again on a regular basis after they all took time off over the summer.

Both Michael and George packed in as much time with their children as both are now empty-nesters.

George and his wife Ali Wentworth packed off their youngest daughter, Harper, to college, and Michael said farewell to his 18-year-old twins, Isabella and Sophia, who are attending colleges across the country from one another.

Robin also faced a huge life change after the summer as she married her longtime partner, Amber Laign, in a star-struck wedding at their Connecticut home.

When she returned to GMA following a few weeks off for her nuptials and dreamy honeymoon, she demanded to know why nobody had told her how wonderful being married is.

The couple have been together for 18 years but only decided to make it official at the beginning of 2023.

They then set about planning their perfect day which appeared positively magical. Robin's co-hosts, including Michael, George, Lara Spencer, Sam Champion, and Ginger Zee were all present.

