Carrie and Boris Johnson enjoyed a romantic date during the week, with the political consultant sharing photos from their evening at Le Petit Beefbar.

The mum-of-two took to Instagram on Monday evening to share snippets of the meal they had out, and every bit of it looked scrumptious. Carrie shared photos on her Instagram Stories of toasted bread and some red meat, a salad that was coated in parmesan cheese and a helping of French toast, that she labelled as "the best", and dollops of ice cream.

In a simple caption, Carrie posted: "Date night @lepetitbeefbar."

Although she didn't share photos of her husband, Carrie looked gorgeous in one of the snaps, styling out a frilled white blouse.

Her gorgeous hair was styled in tresses and it stretched down past her shoulders, and she could also be seen wearing her striking wedding band.

Carrie and Boris dined at a Chelsea restaurant

The bespoke restaurant has locations all across the globe, including in Chelsea in London, where Carrie and Boris dined.

It offers a quiet atmosphere for the dining experience, and guests are even able to reserve a private room.

Carrie and Boris share two children, son Wilfred, two, and daughter, Romy, one, and over the Christmas period, she frequently melted hearts with insights into how the family were celebrating.

The pair enjoyed a delicious three-course meal

Ahead of the big day, Carrie showed off her young clan as they enjoyed a twinkling light show and helped themselves to sweets.

Wilfred looked snug in a white knit sweater featuring a yellow smiley face and baby Romy looked adorable in floral leggings and a knitted baby blue cardigan.

The 34-year-old wrapped up warm for the occasion, sporting a charcoal grey coat layered over a dress, tights and boots.

Carrie shared the pictures online for her friends and family to see. She captioned the post: "A colourful afternoon at Dopamine Land." She also wrote: "For all the people DMing me, Wilf's jacket is from @irieandi xx."

