Penny Lancaster makes surprise appearance on crutches after major injury

Penny Lancaster made a surprise appearance on crutches on Tuesday night when she celebrated her friend, Geri Halliwell-Horner's book launch in London.

The wife of Rod Stewart, 52, has a torn meniscus on her right knee, according to the MailOnline. A spokesperson for Penny revealed, "The cause of the injury is not known and is the treatment which will be decided at a later date."

© Mike Marsland The star was all smiles despite her injury

Penny is believed to, "Have sustained the injury abroad and is not connected with her activities as a special constable."

Penny and her family members have enjoyed a number of exciting trips abroad this summer, their latest exploit being in Argentina where last week she was pictured beaming under a rainbow by a waterfall.

© Dave Benett Penny headed out to support Geri

Donning shorts and a white shirt she penned: "A most exhilarating experience, to feel the energy of the negative ions of the falls and witness the magical rainbow of the 7th wonder of the world #rainbow #waterfalls #brasil #argentina #jungle."

Despite her injury, Penny still looked dazzling for the exciting night out on Tuesday and rocked an emerald green suit which she paired with a glamorous white blouse. She was pictured beaming for the camera alongside a Yeoman Warder at the Tower of London, where the launch was held.

Penny has been jetting off all summer

Geri also shared a snap alongside her friend amongst a slew of fabulous photos from the evening. The flame-haired author penned: "Thank you so much to everyone who came out to celebrate @rosiefrostfalconqueen at the Tower of London tonight!"

The former Spice Girl has been non-stop over the last few weeks, promoting her exciting new novel. The synopsis of the novel reads: "Suddenly orphaned and alone, Rosie Frost is sent to the mysterious Bloodstone Island—home not only to a school for extraordinary teens but also a sanctuary for endangered species. z

"There, Rosie confronts a menacing deputy headmaster, a group of mean girls intent on destroying her, and shocking family secrets. She also discovers that history can come to life in ways she never could have imagined.

"When the island itself comes under threat, Rosie knows she must enter and win the Falcon Queen Games in a desperate bid to save it. But Rosie can't do it alone. She finds that believing in herself—and her friends—is the first step to finding the power she never knew she had."