Penny Lancaster is a bronzed goddess in short shorts during Brazilian holiday

Penny Lancaster resembled a bronzed goddess at the weekend as she modelled a pair of figure-flattering short shorts whilst holidaying in Brazil.

In a joyful picture shared to Instagram, the 52-year-old TV star could be seen posing in front of a spectacular rainbow arching above the Iguazu Falls. Penny appeared ageless as she beamed for the camera with her arms outstretched above her head.

WATCH: Penny Lancaster looks gorgeous in figure-hugging animal-print top

For the adventurous outing, the former Loose Women panellist displayed her toned legs in a pair of chic khaki shorts. She teamed her practical wardrobe staple with a white T-shirt and layered up with a linen long-sleeved top for some added warmth.

As for accessories, Penny elevated her holiday ensemble with a pair of comfortable Converse trainers and a pair of tinted sunglasses. She wore her tumbling blonde locks in a half-up, half-down style and added a touch of makeup for an added dose of glamour. Perfection!

© Instagram Penny looked flawless in her khaki shorts

"A most exhilarating experience, to feel the energy of the negative ions of the falls and witness the magical rainbow of the 7th wonder of the world [world emoji] #rainbow #waterfalls #brasil #argentina #jungle," she gushed in her caption.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with an abundance of sweet messages. "What an amazing experience!" remarked one, while another added: "Brilliant photo, full of life, living the dream!"

Impressed by her outfit, one follower commented: "Absolutely beautiful, scenery not bad either," and another chimed in: "Isn't it INCREDIBLE! get the speedboat through the falls!"

© Instagram The TV star was all smiles

Over on her Instagram Stories, Penny shared additional sneak peeks inside her lavish getaway. In one stunning update, the blonde beauty could be seen leaning against a candyfloss pink VW Beetle aptly named 'Penelope.'

Penny was all smiles as she nonchalantly leant against the vehicle whilst making the most of every photographer's dream: golden hour.

© Instagram Penny always looks so stylish

Meanwhile, in a separate update, the star uploaded a breathtaking image of a midnight lunar rainbow shining brightly above the iconic waterfall.

This isn't the first time Penny has shared a glimpse inside her luxe holidays. Back in August, the mother-of-two spent some time in Los Angeles with her 12-year-old son called Aiden.

© Instagram Penny shared a photo of her son and niece

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Penny was quick to upload a snapshot taken in the Sofi Stadium, where the Los Angeles Rams were playing.

Taken from the back, the photo showed Penny's 12-year-old son Aiden, and niece Raphaella, 19. As well as their youngest son, former Loose Women star and her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, also share Alistair, 17, who is following in his mum's footsteps as a model.

Penny and Sir Rod wed in Italy in 2007, making Penny a stepmother, which she described in an exclusive interview with HELLO! a few years later as a "learning curve".

Opening up, she said: "When I first met my husband, his youngest was five and the oldest was 21. So I got to see the different stages that children go through and the challenges they hold, but the rewards as well."

She continued: "It's been a learning curve but a wonderful one. It's so lovely that we're all so close and they all turn to me for advice, to talk about dad, boyfriends and career choices. It's a big happy family now."