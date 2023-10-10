Penny Lancaster shares Loose Women memory amid tension reports

Penny Lancaster has been at the centre of reports about her place on the Loose Women panel, although her spokesperson has confirmed to HELLO! that stories about her leaving the show are entirely false.

The star shared an 'On This Day' post from the official Loose Women social media account that highlighted one of her appearances on the show. For the edition, that was broadcast back in 2019, Penny appeared alongside Christine Lampard, Denise Welch and Jane Moore. Penny added no words to the post, but she looked fantastic in the bold look that she rocked for the ITV show.

WATCH: See Penny Lancaster discuss 'frightening' condition on Loose Women

The star wowed in a floor-length black dress that carried a pretty floral design, almost matching with Denise who had gone for a stylish black and red outfit, while Jane had gone for baby pink and Christine stunned in an orange floor-length ensemble.

Back in September, Nicholas Young, Penny's agent, responded to reports that Penny had departed the Loose Women panel with an official statement, telling HELLO!: "There is no story here. Penny has been approached to appear on the show in September but is only available for one date in the near future; a date that does not work for LW.

© Instagram Penny is a popular panellist on the show

"Penny has just returned from abroad after six weeks away; and she is off to South America shortly. LW and we have agreed to look at the diary again on her return in October.

"It is obvious that Penny is no longer a regular panellist. This is purely due to other professional and personal commitments. Penny loves the show; and LW loves Penny. But such appearances as she is able to make in the future will be as a 'guest.'"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Penny is now credited as a guest on the show

An ITV spokesperson said: "Penny is a much-loved part of the award-winning Loose Women family and it is always a pleasure to have her on the show. We look forward to her joining us again soon."

The 52-year-old has joined her rockstar husband Rod Stewart on his recent world tour, recently wowing fans with photos taken from her time in Argentina and Brazil.

© Instagram The star has joined her husband on his world tour

In a recent photo, Penny shared from the box seats of the Teatro Colon, in Buenos Aires, she wore the most dazzling denim ensemble that showed off her sky-high legs.

The star relaxed in the daring mini dress that highlighted her svelte figure and she had her blonde hair was swept behind her, making her look like an angel.

© Instagram The star is enjoying her time abroad

The star finished her outfit with a pair of trainers, and she finished her post off with a sticker that read: "Stunning." She later shared an image of herself with her husband while wearing a black mini-dress.

She had well and truly dressed up for this occasion, adding a pair of neat heels with a Gucci clutch bag. Rod, meanwhile, looked very dapper as he wore a floral suit jacket alongside a pair of pinstripe trousers.