Strictly's Karen Hauer dazzles fans in slinky backless dress

The Strictly Come Dancing star is married to Jordan Wyn-Jones

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer turned heads at the weekend as she ventured outside wearing a glam black maxi dress.

In photos shared to Instagram, the professional dancer, 41 looked flawless in her slinky number which featured a scooped, open back, spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline.

© Instagram The brunette beauty posed up a storm in her maxi dress

Karen teamed her sultry LBD with a pair of black leather boots and some stylish retro sunglasses. She wore her raven tresses in a chic bun and accessorised with a pair of modern silver earrings. Sublime!

Embracing the mini heatwave, the pro dancer was pictured exploring a colourful pumpkin patch teeming with an array of orange and green pumpkins.

© Instagram Karen had a blast with her mother

In one particularly joyful image, Karen was all smiles as she posed with a perfectly round green gourd whilst carefully balancing a wine glass in her other hand.

"Falling into fall like [orange pumpkin emoji]," Karen playfully noted in her caption.

Fans and friends inundated the comments section with a plethora of touching messages. "Omg what an awesome way to go pumpkin picking!! With a wine glass in hand… Now that’s my kind of pumpkin picking," wrote one, while another chimed in: "Beautiful dress," followed by a red heart emoji.

© Getty Karen always looks flawless

A third fan wrote: "Oh the dress is giving [black heart emoji]" and a fourth gushed: "Wow never mind the pumpkins - you and your mum look like two peas in a pod [flame emoji] both looking FABULOUS."

Karen's glamorous summer outing comes after she whipped fans into a frenzy with her most recent hair transformation.

© Instagram The dancer unveiled her dramatic hair transformation

Ahead of the upcoming series of BBC's hit show, Strictly Come Dancing, the Venezuelan-American dancer posed up an absolute storm in a metallic thigh-skimming dress.

She looked unreal in her glitzy garment which featured a plunging neckline and two cheeky thigh-high slits. Outfit aside, Karen's dramatic hair transformation was the real star of the show…

© BBC Karen Hauer (centre) seen with her fellow Strictly Come Dancing castmates ahead of the 2023 series

For the glamorous photoshoot, Karen eschewed her typically short locks in favour of a glossy, luscious mane in the form of bold hair extensions. For an added dose of Strictly sparkle, the TV star elevated her hairdo with a generous helping of chunky gold glitter.

The stunning dancer was joined by her equally incredible castmates including Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Vito Coppola, Graziano Di Prima, Carlos Gu, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Lauren Oakley, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Michelle Tsiakkas, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing shares first look at celebrities ahead of new series

Karen is gearing up for her 12th year on the hit dancing show. And whilst the strenuous training is already taking its toll, the dancer is hopeful that this year’s extravaganza will be "bigger and better" than ever before.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine, she revealed: "It's just quite nice to actually see all these amazing, talented humans that are around us.

"Everyone's working, their tooshies off… From what we're slowly creating, it's going to be absolutely extraordinary."