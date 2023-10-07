Savannah Guthrie goes full glam in a sparkling gown for her waterfront date night

Savannah Guthrie and her husband Michael Feldman were able to squeeze in a special date night on Thursday, October 5 when they attended the 10th Annual Brooklyn Black Tie Ball.

The two were seen at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Pier 2 at the swanky gala surrounded by celebrities like Matt Damon, Matthew Rhys, Seth Meyers, and more.

Savannah, 51, looked incredible in her beautiful black gown, which featured a corseted satin top, a floor-length sequined skirt, and a gold locket with a heart-shaped pendant. Her hair was styled with a braided crown.

She posted photos from the night on her Instagram and captioned it: "Fun night celebrating Brooklyn Bridge Park conservancy and the lovely @sylvanitas with my handsome date Michael Feldman."

Her friends and co-stars reacted with enthusiasm, with Katie Couric and Deborah Roberts both sharing scores of flame emojis, and Sheinelle Jones adding heart-eyed emojis.

A fan commented: "Love your dress Savannah!! Beautiful," while another wrote: "Love 100% of your look!!!! Stunning! Love the braid too," and a third gushed: "That pic of you alone with that backdrop though [flame emoji] should be used by NY Tourism for two beauties!"

It's been a whirlwind week for Savannah, particularly on the professional front, as she and Today Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb played host to their own contributor, Jill Martin, on Wednesday, October 4.

In honor of breast cancer awareness month, Jill appeared to discuss her journey with the disease after announcing back in July on the show that she had been diagnosed.

The 47-year-old, best known for her "Steals and Deals" segments, talked about continuing to go into work while undergoing chemotherapy and treatment.

"You wanna keep as much of your routine as possible," she said. "When I walk into the studio I feel loved, I feel safe. The Today family is like my family.

"It feels like home to me," Jill added. "Everyone knows what I'm going through, and everyone's been amazing. You think I'm going to let cancer take away something else I love to do?"

As Jill dabbed away at her tears and tried to keep the emotion out of her voice, her colleagues Savannah and Hoda reached out in support.

Hoda called her a "marvel" for balancing the two worlds, being able to come into work each morning and remain her peppy self while also dealing with debilitating treatment.

They encouraged her to take deep breaths to compose herself and Savannah added: "You don't have to be perfect. You don't have to show the world anything, this is real."

They each also expressed how much they wanted to hug her although noted that part of her chemo meant that she was more vulnerable in public spaces and they wanted to be careful about that and give her the space she needed.

Savannah continued: "We knew you were special, but now we know tenfold," and they both reached out to link hands with her as Hoda echoed: "We love you, we want to hug you so bad."

