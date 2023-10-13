John Travolta and daughter Ella remember Kelly Preston’s 61st birthday with heartfelt tributes

John Travolta and his daughter Ella remembered Kelly Preston with sweet tributes on what would have been the actress’s 61st birthday. Just three years after she died aged 57, the wife and mother hasn’t been forgotten by her loved ones.

WATCH: John Travolta shares unseen family clip featuring late wife

Posting to Instagram, John shared a photo of his now-deceased wife with the caption: “Happy Birthday Kelly! We love you!” The heartfelt tribute attracted love from stars like Sharon Stone, and fans who also wished Kelly a happy birthday in remembrance.

Similarly his daughter Ella shared a throwback photo on Instagram of her mom with the caption: “Happy Birthday mama, you inspire me everyday” and a series of hearts. In the photo, a young Ella has her arms wrapped around Kelly who is unwrapping a present, as a bowl of pudding sits on the table with a candle in it.

Fans shared their own emotional tributes in the comments below. “Two Beautiful women. @ella.bleu you’ve grown up to look so much like your beautiful Mum. It especially shows in this photo of you two. Sending love”, one person commented.

Another fan shared: “Kelly Preston Travolta was truly a beautiful woman with a truly beautiful soul. I’m sure she looks down from Heaven with her amazing smile, proud of everything her kids and husband have done since she became an angel in heaven.”

It has been three years since Kelly passed away on July 12, 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer. “Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends.” The family said of her passing in a statement to People. “She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."

John and their children, Ella and Ben, still regularly pay tribute to the star on Instagram. Back in May John posted a short video clip of Kelly on Instagram to remember her on Mothers’ Day, with the caption: “Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John.” In the video, Kelly receives a box with the word “MOM” in blue letters, and she opens it to reveal photos. “Oh my God!” she exclaimed, opening the box. “But first I want to hold it like this”, she said, closing the lid and hugging the box close.