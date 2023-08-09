John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu shares mesmerizing new look into family jet-setting adventure – watch

Ella is following in her father John and late mom Kelly Preston's footsteps as a performer

John Travolta's family recently enjoyed a lush trip to Japan and France, featuring his two children, Ella Bleu, 23, and Benjamin, 12.

While Ella shared a few glimpses previously of their fun-filled vacation, she posted another peek at some of their trip, this time through the eyes of her passion project. Check it out in the video below!

SEE: Ella Bleu Travolta's glimpses of family vacation

An avid baker and foodie, the budding actress and singer has her own Instagram page, Ella Bleu bakes, where she takes her followers through some of her favorite recipes and quaint food finds.

She introduced them to her favorite vegan spots in Tokyo from their trip, and fans loved it, leaving comments like: "Looks good. Enjoy," and: "Wow, the shop looks wonderful! Definitely a good choice, I would like that too!" as well as: "I hope you enjoyed that! It looks absolutely delicious."

MORE: John Travolta's son Ben is so grown up as he shares video from family vacation amid difficult month

John, 69, welcomed Ella and Benjamin with his late wife Kelly Preston, who passed away in 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. They were also parents to son Jett, who died at the age of 16 of a seizure.

The memories from their trip that Ella shared previously showed her and younger brother Benjamin saw them tour around Nintendo World in Tokyo before jetting off for a swanky Parisian getaway.

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella shares joyful wedding news in rare personal post – see emotional photo of her key role

The shots featured them posing under beautiful arches, trademarks of Japanese cityscapes, mirrored gardens, brightly lit shopping districts, and inside their private jet.

© Instagram Ella and her younger brother Benjamin were seen in several vacation photos

Fans left comments along the lines of: "What a beautiful way to spend a day in Japan getting to meet Snoopy and Charlie Brown and getting to enjoy a wonderful trip with your family," and: "Gorgeous girl! I can't believe how big Ben is!" as well as: "Breathtaking – & sweetie you look just like your mom in that close up picture."

MORE: John Travolta and rarely-seen children Ella and Benjamin pose by huge swimming pool at sprawling $10M mansion

Jet-setting is in the Travolta family's nature, with their home in Ocala, Florida situated on an actual airstrip! The Grease star is also a trained pilot with a private jet and commercial license.

© Instagram The budding performer is also an avid foodie, maintaining a separate social media presence to explore that interest

John built his $10 million five-bedroom mansion on the exclusive Jumbolair Aviation Estates residence back in the '90s. The property includes not only an airport and airstrip, but space to park two of his jets right outside his home – so the aircrafts can be boarded within a minute of leaving the front door.

MORE: John Travolta's daughter Ella opens the doors into family's insane multi-million dollar home

The 550-acre estate includes a 3,600-foot runway, a 7,600-square-foot mansion that was once home to horse breeder Muriel Vanderbilt, an 8,700-square-foot conference center, and approximately seventeen unsold estates with runway access.

© Instagram The family-of-three live a jet-setting lifestyle in Ocala, Florida

John remodeled the mid-century home when he first moved in, and the house features five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, spacious, open-plan living areas and a stunning pool in the garden. It also contains what used to be a huge 16-car garage that has become a parkour gym for his son, a Ninja Warrior in training.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.