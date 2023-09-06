John Travolta's daughter Ella resembles mom Kelly Preston as family marks bittersweet day

John Travolta married wife Kelly Preston on September 5, 1991 before her death in 2020 from breast cancer. The family still marked the sweet day with John sharing a sweet clip of daughter Ella.

As you can see in the video below, the 23-year-old looked just like her late mom as she twirled around in a gorgeous dress that highlighted her hourglass figure. Ella, who is a talented singer, looked absolutely radiant in a white and brown dress as her proud father filmed the star, and he was gushing over her in his caption.

Sharing the sweetest words, he commented: "Our baby girl Ella in celebration of Kelly's and my wedding anniversary - I'm so proud of you!! I know mama would be too!"

Fans were quick to react to the touching post, with Ella being among the first to respond, who said: "I love you both so much," alongside a heart emoji.

© Instagram Ella looked just like Kelly with her beautiful outfit

A second enthused: "She really is the perfect mix of you both," while a third added: "Well I just burst into tears," and a fourth shared: "Such elegance and beauty."

In a lengthy comment, a fifth penned: "I feel such adorable things watching baby girl Ella parade with such delicate steps that I have the impression she is walking on clouds in that flowing dress. As much as you miss her, she also misses you, nothing better than a party to bring souls who need to meet again. When you dance and your hearts are beating in tune with the music, Kelly will be there, pulsing musically with you. I am immensely proud to see that you are made of love. Happy wedding anniversary."

© ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT John Travolta lost his beloved wife Kelly Preston to cancer in 2020

Alongside Ella, John is also a father to son Ben, 12, and the Saturday Night Fever star melted the hearts of fans back in July as the family enjoyed an epic trip to Japan.

Commenting on the video, one fan said: "Amazing trip, Ben is getting so big!" while another commented: "What great memories for you!" A third added: "You are the best dad ever!"

© Randy Holmes John and Ella have a sweet bond

John also fathered son Jett with Kelly, but sadly Jett passed away at the age of 16. He had lived with Kawasaki disease since he was a young child and suffered seizures throughout his life. Jett's death on January 2, 2009 during a family holiday to the Bahamas was attributed to a seizure.

Speaking about how he taught his children how to deal with grief, he explained: "He [Ben] said to me once, 'Because mom passed away. I'm afraid you're going to'. I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life. I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.'

John lives with Ella and Ben

"'Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can'," he added. "'So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.'"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.