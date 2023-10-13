Taylor Swift seen with Travis Kelce's dad for the first time as relationship heats up

Taylor Swift seems to be getting closer to Travis Kelce as she was spotted with his dad for the first time at the latest Kansas City Chiefs game. As the Chiefs went head-to-head with the Denver Broncos, the star was spotted in the box at Arrowhead Stadium, cheering on her beau alongside his parents.

The global pop superstar, 33, was spotted not only rubbing shoulders with Travis’s mom Donna at the game, but his dad Ed as well, suggesting that she’s getting closer to the Kelce family despite having only been linked to Travis for a couple of months. Taylor and Ed stood next to each other in the box as they cheered on Travis.

WATCH: Taylor Swift seen with beau Travis Kelce's dad for the first time

This is the first time Taylor's been seen publicly with the star running back’s dad, and they looked animated in conversation. Fans uploaded a video of the singer patiently listening to Ed Kelce who looked happy chatting away to the singer.

Taylor has been spotted at three Chiefs games now with Donna, where they’ve been seen embracing while watching Travis play.

Donna spoke coyly about meeting the star on the 'Today' show: "I don't like to talk about it. It's just one of those things where everyone saw me," she said. "I was in the boxes with her. It's another thing that's amped up my life."

© Amazon Prime Taylor Swift looked animated speaking to Ed Kelce

It’s been a busy time for the 'Karma' singer, who attended the movie premiere of her Eras' Tour concert film earlier this week on October 11.

Nevertheless, there were rumors that Taylor might still attend the Kansas City Chiefs game to support Travis, who has been struggling with an ankle injury this season but is still carrying on as the team’s star running back.

© David Eulitt Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce look on before the game

The star made her way to Kansas City, entering the Arrowhead in a red and white Chiefs jacket and black in support of the team as she watched her beau supportively.

© Perry Knotts Taylor Swift has also been growing close to Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes' wife

Her signature blonde hair was swept up in a ponytail and, of course, she was wearing red lipstick. It’s lucky she was there, as the Chiefs went on to win 19-8 against the Denver Broncos.

