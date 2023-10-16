Michael Douglas delivers sad but hopeful message about the world as fans react to video

Michael Douglas was feeling emotional on Sunday when he took to Instagram with a poignant message for fans.

The Basic Instinct actor spoke candidly to the camera while remarking on the rare astronimical event; the solar eclipse which was witnessed across America over the weekend.

Michael looked serious and thoughtful as he said: "Well we got an eclipse going today. Reminding us how beautiful this world is or how sad our planet is for how we are treating it."

WATCH: Michael Douglas shares a poignant message with fans and asks for peace

He then spread his message of hope by adding: "Peace everybody! Peace on earth, good will towards men."

His fans thanked him for his message and wrote: "Blessings to you, Michael, and to everyone," and, "Let' s pray for a world in peace," while a third added: "Praying for all".

Michael's latest post comes two weeks after he celebrated his 79th birthday.

Catherine and Michael first met in 1998

At the time, he thanked his fans for their ongoing support and love when he said: "You guys are so sweet! I want to thank you all for your lovely birthday wishes! My 79th year! Very sweet of you to remember and thank you all! I hope your year is going to be as good as mine!Lots of love MD."

He shares his birthday on September 25 with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who turned 54 on the day he turned 79.

Michael shares two children with Catherine

The Welsh actress paid an adorable tribute to her husband of 23-years on Instagram when she posted a heartwarming montage of unseen photographs spanning across Michael's childhood, the early days of their relationship and moments shared with their two children, Dylan and Carys.

"It’s Michael’s Birthday! It's my Birthday! Happy birthday @michaelkirkdouglas, love you!" she wrote as fans flooded them with well-wishes.



While they have had their ups and downs during their marriage, Michael and Catherine are more in love than ever. Speaking about what she knows about marriage and love now that she didn't many years ago, Catherine told Extra: "I know I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy.

"I lucked out big time," she added. "He's a wonderful husband. He's a wonderful father. ​He happens to be a wonderful actor. But for us, he's just Michael."



Catherine and Michael met at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after they were introduced by fellow actor, Danny DeVito.

They soon began dating and went on to tie the knot in November 2000. In a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine, the actress said the secret to making their marriage last is having lots of fun together.

She also shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

